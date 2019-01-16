Many consider her a social media guru, and now she's going to help members of her party understand those platforms better. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will teach fellow House Democrats about Twitter and how to become more effective at using social media, according to USA Today on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee will hold a session on "the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling," according to the report. And the "teachers" at this class will be none other than Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes.

The session could be welcomed by many people on social media who were stunned to see older lawmakers struggle to ask Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg simple questions about the social networking site in April, 2018. In a statement to USA Today on Wednesday, Himes said, "The older generation of members and senators is pretty clueless on the social media platforms. It’s pretty clear that a lot of members have 25-year-olds in their offices [running their social media]."

While her older colleagues may have difficulty navigating bustling networks like Twitter and Facebook, Ocasio-Cortez has proven herself a star on social media. With snappy comebacks at her opponents on the Twitter — where she has millions of followers — and Instagram live videos where she cooks while talking politics, the 29-year-old Democrat is considered a social media pro by many people.

