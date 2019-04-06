The youngest woman to ever serve in Congress is now having to defend herself against a criticism women in particular have been facing for what feels like the beginning of time: her voice. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her voice from critics accusing her of adopting a "southern drawl" or speaking in "Ebonics" while addressing a predominantly black audience Friday at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention in New York.

"Folks talking about my voice can step right off," the freshman congresswoman tweeted Friday. "Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros [sic] at school/work knows what's up. My Spanish is the same way," she wrote, adding that the "conspiracy mills" churning out such allegations are trash.

A number of conservative commentators and media outlets have accused the congresswoman of pandering or mocking her audience at the National Action Network convention with a fake accent. "In case you're wondering, this is what blackface sounds like," conservative pundit and Newsmax's America Talks Live host John Cardillo tweeted.

Conservative media personality Tariq Nasheed accused Ocasio-Cortez of "using this weird 'Ebonics' accent in her voice," adding "I'm surprised she didn't end her speech with 'can you jive turkeys dig it.'"

Meanwhile, Emily Larsen of The Washington Examiner accused her of appearing to "imitate a Southern accent in a speech to a predominantly black audience," claiming the congresswoman was "exaggerating and drawing out vowels in a distinct change from her usual pronunciation."

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez defended her voice, arguing the way she speaks is a result of where she grew up. "As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx," the New York representative wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I act & talk like it, *especially* when I'm fired up and especially when I'm home."

