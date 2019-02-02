The most Twitter-savvy freshman representative opened up about a disturbing trend in her office. New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the “bigoted calls” to her office after others revealed the same trend. Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement that she receives bigoted calls came after a back and forth between Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin revealed similar activity.

"Yep. Our offices are flooded with bigoted calls too - so much so that we have to put energy into searching for actual constituents," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday. "We forward all the threats to Capitol Police to build files. For all those who think your bigoted calls + digital threats are anonymous: Enjoy!"

This started because Zeldin, one of a handful of Jewish members of Congress, tweeted on Thursday about an anti-Semitic voicemail his office received. The message included a caller saying they wished that “Hitler would have done his ... job,” according to audio the congressman posed to Twitter.

Zeldin then asked Omar if she had a response. (Omar is Muslim.) “This new VM just came into my office. @IlhanMN, this is just another day in my world as an American Jew in Congress,” Zeldin tweeted. “Would love to know what part of this hate filled, anti-Semitic rant you disagree with? I disagree with all of it. Do you?”

In response, Omar said the two should meet to talk about the similarities of bigoted communication their offices received. “This is heinous and hateful. I too am flooded with bigoted voicemails and calls every day,” Omar tweeted on Thursday. “Maybe we could meet and share notes on how to fight religious discrimination of all kinds? Maybe over Somali tea, in your old office which I happen to be in now."

