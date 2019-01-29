Top tech companies such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft sponsored a libertarian student conference, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn't having it — not because of the political viewpoint espoused, but because of climate change denial. Together with Rep. Chellie Pingree, Ocasio-Cortez penned a letter admonishing tech companies for their financial support, saying their example of sustainability has been "compromised" by implicit support of climate change misinformation.

The companies sponsored LibertyCon, where CO2 Coalition handed out literature saying that society will be "improved by additional atmospheric carbon dioxide." Mother Jones reported that the group claims "more carbon dioxide will help everyone, including future generations of our families" because "recent increase in CO2 levels has had a measurable, positive effect on plant life." Without evidence, they say that carbon dioxide helps plants grow faster.

Pingree and Ocasio-Cortez condemned the support of such views in their letter:

We understand that sponsorship of an event or conference is a common occurrence and that these sponsorships do not automatically indicate that the company endorses the variety of political viewpoints that may be presented at these events. However, given the magnitude and urgency of the climate crisis that we are now facing, we find it imperative to ensure that the climate-related views espoused at LibertyCon do not reflect the values of your companies going forward.

More to come ...