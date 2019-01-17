Wednesday marked the 25th day of a government shutdown that has kept hundreds of thousands of federal workers off the job, and hundreds of thousands more working without pay. On Wednesday in her first House floor speech, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharply criticized the president for his part in the stalemate, warning that the current situation is "not normal."

The shutdown has so far centered on the president's $5.7 billion demand for border wall funding, which Democrats are unwilling to give into. Ocasio-Cortez rebuked the president for what she called "hold[ing] paychecks hostage" in the meantime, arguing that the standoff is actually a "subversion of our most basic governmental norms."

It is actually not about a wall, it is not about the border, and it is certainly not about the well-being of everyday Americans. It is not normal to hold 800,000 workers’ paychecks hostage. It is not normal to shut down the government when we don’t get what we want. And it is certainly not normal to starve the people we serve for a proposal that is wildly unpopular among the American people.

The House has attempted to pass funding bills to reopen the government, both as packages and individually. But so far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take any up for a vote — even ones the Senate has already passed — saying he won't process anything the president plans to veto. It's worth noting, however, that since the Senate already approved one of the House's bills 100-0, it could easily override that veto.

Ocasio-Cortez began with a story about one of her constituents, a Yemeni-American air traffic controller at John F. Kennedy International Airport, who like air traffic controllers across the nation, did not receive a paycheck last Friday. Citing the high stakes and unpredictability of the job, she added "it is terrifying to think that almost every single air traffic controller in the United States is currently distracted at work because they don’t know when their next paycheck is coming."

Ocasio-Cortez' larger point through her nearly four-minute speech was essentially that people like her constituent shouldn't be punished over partisan politics. "Each and every member of this body has a responsibility to this nation and to everyone in the United States of America, whether they voted for us or not," she said in conclusion. "This president shares in that responsibility as well, which means he has a responsibility to my constituent ... He has the responsibility to maintain the basic functioning of the United States government."

More to come ...