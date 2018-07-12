Two weeks after winning an upset primary victory over 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now embroiled in a ballot dispute with her former foe. Thanks to New York's quirky third party election laws, Crowley will remain on the ballot under a different party's nomination in November, and according to Ocasio-Cortez, he's refusing to have his name removed.

In New York's 14th congressional district, Ocasio-Cortez defeated Crowley for the Democratic Party's nomination in June. In the same election, however, Crowley was also running for the nomination of the Working Families Party, one of several powerful third parties in New York, and he won that nomination. As a result, both he and Ocasio-Cortez will be on the ballot in November, sparking concerns among Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters that the two could split the Democratic vote and lose the general election to a Republican.

Crowley does have the option of taking his name off the ballot, but under New York election law, this would require the Working Families Party to nominate Crowley for a different office in the state — one that he'd likely have no intention of occupying, such as a county clerkship or state legislative seat.

However, Crowley has thus far declined to do this, and Ocasio-Cortez isn't happy about it.

Ocasio-Cortez now says that Crowley, by refusing to take steps to have his name removed from the ballot, is reneging on his post-election promise to support her candidacy. She also says that he stood her up on three planned conference calls in which they were supposed to discuss the election.

More to come...