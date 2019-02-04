Not everyone could take a joke about football and turn it into a learning lesson, not just about the NFL, but also on taxes and racial equality. Yet, one star member of the House Dems freshman class did just that. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Super Bowl tweet showed she's more worried about equality — income and otherwise — than jokes about the Patriots.

The representative was responding to a tweet by a Republican colleague, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who questioned whether someone should "propose a 70 percent tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal." The Patriots won the Super Bowl on Sunday night, marking their sixth win since 2000. Crenshaw seemed to be making a joke, ending his tweet, "Asking for a friend."

Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to point a few things out about her tax plan, which would raise the tax rate to 70 percent on every dollar earned above $10 million. "The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate," she tweeted. "The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though."

With that second sentence, Ocasio-Cortez not only showed that the owners are the ones getting rich in NFL but that she also believes they're colluding against Kaepernick for his activism — as he has argued.

