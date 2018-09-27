Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams continue to prove that they're the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. On Sept. 26, Alexis Ohanian wrote a birthday message to Serena Williams, and honestly, it may just put all other birthday tributes to shame.

Williams turned 37, and despite not being with her husband in person to mark the occasion, Ohanian still managed to make the day special with a simply lovely Instagram tribute. The Reddit co-founder posted a photo of himself and his wife belting their hearts out during a karaoke session. He captioned the photo with, "Celebrating my favorite karaoke partner today, even though we're separated by a thousand miles."

Ohanian continued to joke about the duo's singing skills in his sweet message,

"We may be legendary performers on the stage, but it's everything else that makes me love you a little more each day."

Alright, if that's not one of the most adorable birthday messages ever, then I don't know what is. Of course, this hasn't been the only instance of the couple being absolute goals on Instagram. If you follow either of them on the social media platform, you would know that neither are afraid to open up about their significant other from time to time.

On Sept. 7, Ohanian decided to honor Williams and her U.S. Open accomplishments with a video tribute. In the clip montage, the athlete can be heard explaining just how much it means to her to be back on the court following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., during which she experienced some extensive complications stemming from a pulmonary embolism. "I am so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. So, no matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I've already won," she says in the video.

If the video wasn't enough to make you emotional, Ohanian's caption for it will surely start the waterworks. He wrote:

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up. She's passionate and unrelenting and the most inspiring person I know."

Not only does Ohanian express his feelings for his wife through some emotional messages on the site, but he's also been known to pull off some truly grand gestures for his loved one. On July 21, he explained that Williams had a craving for Italian food. So, he decided that the only way to truly satisfy that craving would be to, you know, literally go to Italy, which is what they did. It really doesn't get any grander or more romantic than that.

Williams also shares the love on Instagram in some truly adorable tributes to Ohanian. Most recently, on Sept. 16, she posted a photo of her husband and daughter and wrote, "The two best parts of my day. Everyday." It's almost too much cuteness.

So, in case you weren't aware of it before, these sweet messages, fun birthday tributes and all, from the husband and wife pair showcase just how adorable and strong their bond truly is.