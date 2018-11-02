While wearing her outfit for the second coming of Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution, Lindsay Bluth says, "Look at us! We're dressed like we're in the '60s. It’s the 21st century, we should be dressing like it's the '80s." And while she does sometimes dress like she's in the '80s, her style isn't quite so easy to pin down. But, if you look at all of Lindsay Bluth's outfits from Season 1 of Arrested Development, you do see some themes. For one, she likes random straps to hang off of her garments.

On November 2, Arrested Development turns 15, and to honor this milestone, I have rounded up all 84 of Lindsay's Season 1 outfits. It's made clear throughout the series that Lindsay loves fashion, but the ensembles she comes up with run the gamut from "Something You'd See On The Red Carpet Of The 2003 Teen Choice Awards" to "Oh, God, What Is That Furry Thing?"

What's clear that Lindsay likes shawls, white ankle boots, a certain pair of white pajamas, skirt suits, embroidered robes, and clothes that have random extra pieces of fabric sticking off of them. What's less clear is how to rank her style. The outfits that are actually wearable for a normal person are the less exciting, so does that mean they rank lower or higher?

It seems the best way is to try to rank them in terms of how ridiculous they are. A ridiculous outfit is an entertaining outfit, and the ridiculous outfits are the ones that seem most typically Lindsay.

84 Yellow Slightly In Frame Top (Episode 2) 20th Television I mean, we can barely see it. Can't really pass judgement, but it looks pretty non-ridiculous

83 J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Hawaiian Shirt (Episode 5) 20th Television Everything kid Lindsay wears for the J. Walter Weatherman flashbacks is very chill.

82 J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Striped Shirt (Episode 10) 20th Television

81 J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Pink Shirt & Blue Shorts (Episode 10) 20th Television

80 Crisp White Pajamas (Episode 4) 20th Television Plain white pajamas are inoffensive. (These same ones later appeared in Episodes 14 and 17.)

79 Black "On The Next Season..." Dress 20th Television This is the best look we get at this one, so let's just assume it's a plain black dress.

78 Good-Time Family Band Practice Outfit (Episode 19) 20th Television This may be her most timeless outfit of the entire season.

77 Painting Nails While Driving Black Shirt (Episode 5) 20th Television Just a T-shirt.

76 White Cardigan (Episode 13) 20th Television Pretty... non-distracting.

75 Bluth Family Photo (Episode 1) 20th Television A white lacy top. Very plain.

74 Bright Red Halter Dress (Episode 11) 20th Television Pretty!

73 Yellow Sundress (Episode 9) 20th Television Cute!

72 "More Meat And Fish!" Dress (Episode 9) 20th Television Looks like a black wrap dress to me.

71 Striped Coat (Episode 18) 20th Television This is a cute coat.

70 Boat Party Dress (Episode 1) 20th Television Just a regular ol' wrap dress.

69 Floral Cami (Episode 15) 20th Television Yep.

68 Gray Skirt For Family Meeting (Episode 7) 20th Television Nothing fancy.

67 "Stop The Hunger" Flashback (Episode 1) 20th Television It does appear to have some extra fabric like Lindsay likes, but, still, it's a black dress.

66 "No More Meat" Dress (Episode 9) 20th Television It works for the occasion, sure.

65 One-Sleeve Dress (Intro) 20th Television This is for the black and white picture, not the red dress (that comes later). From what we can tell, it's another black dress, but one with two different sleeves.

64 Job Application Dress (Episode 21) 20th Television Sure, it's fine.

63 Light Blue Cowl Neck Sweater (Episode 8) 20th Television Fine.

62 Yellow Screen-printed T-Shirt (Episode 3) 20th Television There are far more intense ruffles to come.

61 Pink Pajamas/Robe (Episode 12) 20th Television We now enter the robe portion.

60 Hangover Robe (Episode 2) 20th Television While they're sort of over-the-top...

59 Black & White Embroidered Robe (Episode 15) 20th Television ...they're also pretty...

58 Embroidered Robe With Fringe (Episode 16) 20th Television ...and not meant to be worn outside...

57 White Embroidered Robe (Episode 5) 20th Television ...so that helps.

56 "I Want To Be A Cage Dancer" Tunic (Episode 20) 20th Television It's not that ridiculous, but is funny to wear while making an announcement about becoming a cage dancer.

55 Protest Sign Making Outfit (Episode 20) 20th Television This seems fine to wear while making protest signs.

54 Black Hangover Outfit (Episode 11) 20th Television Whatever this is, it looks like it's appropriate to wear while nursing a hangover.

53 Brown & Black Top (Episode 10) 20th Television The two-tone sleeves on this make me think something questionable lurks behind that kitchen counter.

52 Blue Dress (Episode 19) 20th Television These next few can all be referred to as "understandably dated."

51 PR Meeting Blazer (Episode 11) 20th Television

50 Magic Show Black Dress & Shawl (Episode 9) 20th Television

49 "No More Fish" Outfit (Episode 9) 20th Television

48 Red Halter Dress & Black Shawl (Episode 11) 20th Television

47 Shop Girl Patterned Dress & Jacket (Episode 21) 20th Television

46 Auction Dress (Episode 5) 20th Television

45 Pink Floral Top & Jeans (Episode 20) 20th Television

44 Lavender Top & Ribbon Skirt (Episode 7) 20th Television

43 Red Strapless Dress & Choker (Episode 12) 20th Television

42 Printed Top & Black Pants (Episode 3) 20th Television She could totally work in an office in this.

41 Cargo Pants & White Boots (Episode 2) 20th Television Outside of another image in the intro, this is the first real appearance of Lindsay's white boots.

40 Tree Protesting Coat (Episode 4) 20th Television It's a loud coat, but it's a cool coat.

39 Black & White Striped Coat & White Boots (Episode 2) 20th Television Again, it's over-the-top, but it's also kinda cute.

38 Couples Therapy Plaid Dress & White Boots (Episode 6) 20th Television More boots!

37 Red Dress She Doesn't Want To Return (Episode 3) 20th Television The dress is fine enough, and we can assume she wouldn't have actually styled it this way if she wasn't just messing around... probably.

36 "H.O.O.P" Party Flashback (Episode 1) 20th Television It is a plain dress, but she wore hoop earrings for her H.O.O.P. benefit, so that adds some ridiculousness points.

35 Pink Coat For The Ten Commandments Protest (Episode 17) 20th Television This one's pretty middle of the road.

34 Living Classics Pageant Dress (Episode 7) 20th Television She went really '70s here.

33 Shirt, Tie, & Jeans (Episode 9) 20th Television This seems very Lindsay, but in a quieter way.

32 Purple Suit & Lace Top For "Working" (Episode 15) 20th Television Meh.

31 Cream Suit (Episode 16) 20th Television Meh.

30 Shoplifting White Blazer & Striped Pants (Episode 21) 20th Television This is just kinda silly.

29 Hairstylist Is Going To War Striped Dress (Episode 20) 20th Television So many strappy things!

28 Red Coat & Fur... Bag? (Episode 1) 20th Television That fur thing is a purse, right?

27 Brown Tank Top & Crochet Skirt? (Episode 1) 20th Television It's kind of hard to tell what's going on, but that appears to be a crochet skirt that only looks like a blanket.

26 Couples Therapy Blue Blazer & Yellow Skirt (Episode 6) 20th Television Just your run of the mill couples therapy outfit.

25 Skirt With Paintings (??) On It (Episode 12) 20th Television I'd like to get a closer look at this.

24 Red Blazer & Skirt (Episode 13) 20th Television Why not dress like a ringmaster when confronting your husband about his never nude-ness?

23 High School Yearbook (Episode 2) 20th Television Classic, but she gets a slight pass for it being the '80s.

22 Gray Ripped Top & Striped Skirt (Episode 4) 20th Television It's a shirt with holes it in (on purpose) and a skirt with grommets all over it. This was worn with ostrich boots, as Michael pointed out.

21 Tie Dye Top & Ruffle Skirt (Episode 11) 20th Television Tie dye and ruffles.

20 Red Parent-Teacher Night Skirt Suit (Episode 14) 20th Television Pretty intense for parent-teacher night.

19 Black Seduction Slip (Episode 20) 20th Television Bonus points for the boombox.

18 Pink Dress & Tweed Blazer (Episode 22) 20th Television It's a lot.

17 Prison Visit Crochet Sweater & Hat (Episode 8) 20th Television Lindsay's first prison visit outfit didn't go over to her liking, which lead to some more... interesting choices you'll see further down.

16 Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution Redux (Episode 19) 20th Television This one ranks better than the one below since she didn't really wear this by choice.

15 Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution (Episode 19) 20th Television She was more into the idea here.

14 Lacy Prison Visit Outfit (Episode 8) 20th Television A new ensemble for the prisoners.

13 Denim Skirt Suit (Episode 21) 20th Television She was really proud of this one.

12 Fuzzy Shawl & Flares (Episode 13) 20th Television Oof.

11 Blue Cardigan & Pearls (Episode 18) 20th Television We can blame Carrie Bradshaw.

10 Green Patterned Dress (Episode 22) 20th Television Wow!

9 Wetlands Protesting Outfit (Episode 5) 20th Television Her T-shirt says "Neuter Fest", in case you're wondering.

8 Brocade Jacket & Fuzzy... Sash? (Episode 1) 20th Television Who knows.

7 Shiny Skirt & White Boots (Intro) 20th Television What are those sleeves doing?!

6 Protest Black Hat & Printed Skirt (Episode 20) 20th Television This is her classic protest-turned-cage-dancing outfit.

5 Audition Outfit (Episode 2) 20th Television Nothing to see here.

4 Patterned Dress & Fur Cardigan (Episode 17) 20th Television It's a fur vest/cardigan combo. Of course.

3 Black Hat, Dress, & Arm Warmers (Episode 3) 20th Television Arm warmers!!!

2 Pink Top, Black Pants, Pointy Boots (Episode 10) 20th Television Oof again.