All 84 Of Lindsay Bluth's 'Arrested Development' Season 1 Outfits, Ranked
While wearing her outfit for the second coming of Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution, Lindsay Bluth says, "Look at us! We're dressed like we're in the '60s. It’s the 21st century, we should be dressing like it's the '80s." And while she does sometimes dress like she's in the '80s, her style isn't quite so easy to pin down. But, if you look at all of Lindsay Bluth's outfits from Season 1 of Arrested Development, you do see some themes. For one, she likes random straps to hang off of her garments.
On November 2, Arrested Development turns 15, and to honor this milestone, I have rounded up all 84 of Lindsay's Season 1 outfits. It's made clear throughout the series that Lindsay loves fashion, but the ensembles she comes up with run the gamut from "Something You'd See On The Red Carpet Of The 2003 Teen Choice Awards" to "Oh, God, What Is That Furry Thing?"
What's clear that Lindsay likes shawls, white ankle boots, a certain pair of white pajamas, skirt suits, embroidered robes, and clothes that have random extra pieces of fabric sticking off of them. What's less clear is how to rank her style. The outfits that are actually wearable for a normal person are the less exciting, so does that mean they rank lower or higher?
It seems the best way is to try to rank them in terms of how ridiculous they are. A ridiculous outfit is an entertaining outfit, and the ridiculous outfits are the ones that seem most typically Lindsay.
84Yellow Slightly In Frame Top (Episode 2)
I mean, we can barely see it. Can't really pass judgement, but it looks pretty non-ridiculous
83J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Hawaiian Shirt (Episode 5)
Everything kid Lindsay wears for the J. Walter Weatherman flashbacks is very chill.
82J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Striped Shirt (Episode 10)
81J. Walter Weatherman Flashback Pink Shirt & Blue Shorts (Episode 10)
80Crisp White Pajamas (Episode 4)
Plain white pajamas are inoffensive. (These same ones later appeared in Episodes 14 and 17.)
79Black "On The Next Season..." Dress
This is the best look we get at this one, so let's just assume it's a plain black dress.
78Good-Time Family Band Practice Outfit (Episode 19)
This may be her most timeless outfit of the entire season.
77Painting Nails While Driving Black Shirt (Episode 5)
Just a T-shirt.
76White Cardigan (Episode 13)
Pretty... non-distracting.
75Bluth Family Photo (Episode 1)
A white lacy top. Very plain.
74Bright Red Halter Dress (Episode 11)
Pretty!
73Yellow Sundress (Episode 9)
Cute!
72"More Meat And Fish!" Dress (Episode 9)
Looks like a black wrap dress to me.
71Striped Coat (Episode 18)
This is a cute coat.
70Boat Party Dress (Episode 1)
Just a regular ol' wrap dress.
69Floral Cami (Episode 15)
Yep.
68Gray Skirt For Family Meeting (Episode 7)
Nothing fancy.
67"Stop The Hunger" Flashback (Episode 1)
It does appear to have some extra fabric like Lindsay likes, but, still, it's a black dress.
66"No More Meat" Dress (Episode 9)
It works for the occasion, sure.
65One-Sleeve Dress (Intro)
This is for the black and white picture, not the red dress (that comes later). From what we can tell, it's another black dress, but one with two different sleeves.
64Job Application Dress (Episode 21)
Sure, it's fine.
63Light Blue Cowl Neck Sweater (Episode 8)
Fine.
62Yellow Screen-printed T-Shirt (Episode 3)
There are far more intense ruffles to come.
61Pink Pajamas/Robe (Episode 12)
We now enter the robe portion.
60Hangover Robe (Episode 2)
While they're sort of over-the-top...
59Black & White Embroidered Robe (Episode 15)
...they're also pretty...
58Embroidered Robe With Fringe (Episode 16)
...and not meant to be worn outside...
57White Embroidered Robe (Episode 5)
...so that helps.
56"I Want To Be A Cage Dancer" Tunic (Episode 20)
It's not that ridiculous, but is funny to wear while making an announcement about becoming a cage dancer.
55Protest Sign Making Outfit (Episode 20)
This seems fine to wear while making protest signs.
54Black Hangover Outfit (Episode 11)
Whatever this is, it looks like it's appropriate to wear while nursing a hangover.
53Brown & Black Top (Episode 10)
The two-tone sleeves on this make me think something questionable lurks behind that kitchen counter.
52Blue Dress (Episode 19)
These next few can all be referred to as "understandably dated."
51PR Meeting Blazer (Episode 11)
50Magic Show Black Dress & Shawl (Episode 9)
49"No More Fish" Outfit (Episode 9)
48Red Halter Dress & Black Shawl (Episode 11)
47Shop Girl Patterned Dress & Jacket (Episode 21)
46Auction Dress (Episode 5)
45Pink Floral Top & Jeans (Episode 20)
44Lavender Top & Ribbon Skirt (Episode 7)
43Red Strapless Dress & Choker (Episode 12)
42Printed Top & Black Pants (Episode 3)
She could totally work in an office in this.
41Cargo Pants & White Boots (Episode 2)
Outside of another image in the intro, this is the first real appearance of Lindsay's white boots.
40Tree Protesting Coat (Episode 4)
It's a loud coat, but it's a cool coat.
39Black & White Striped Coat & White Boots (Episode 2)
Again, it's over-the-top, but it's also kinda cute.
38Couples Therapy Plaid Dress & White Boots (Episode 6)
More boots!
37Red Dress She Doesn't Want To Return (Episode 3)
The dress is fine enough, and we can assume she wouldn't have actually styled it this way if she wasn't just messing around... probably.
36"H.O.O.P" Party Flashback (Episode 1)
It is a plain dress, but she wore hoop earrings for her H.O.O.P. benefit, so that adds some ridiculousness points.
35Pink Coat For The Ten Commandments Protest (Episode 17)
This one's pretty middle of the road.
34Living Classics Pageant Dress (Episode 7)
She went really '70s here.
33Shirt, Tie, & Jeans (Episode 9)
This seems very Lindsay, but in a quieter way.
32Purple Suit & Lace Top For "Working" (Episode 15)
Meh.
31Cream Suit (Episode 16)
Meh.
30Shoplifting White Blazer & Striped Pants (Episode 21)
This is just kinda silly.
29Hairstylist Is Going To War Striped Dress (Episode 20)
So many strappy things!
28Red Coat & Fur... Bag? (Episode 1)
That fur thing is a purse, right?
27Brown Tank Top & Crochet Skirt? (Episode 1)
It's kind of hard to tell what's going on, but that appears to be a crochet skirt that only looks like a blanket.
26Couples Therapy Blue Blazer & Yellow Skirt (Episode 6)
Just your run of the mill couples therapy outfit.
25Skirt With Paintings (??) On It (Episode 12)
I'd like to get a closer look at this.
24Red Blazer & Skirt (Episode 13)
Why not dress like a ringmaster when confronting your husband about his never nude-ness?
23High School Yearbook (Episode 2)
Classic, but she gets a slight pass for it being the '80s.
22Gray Ripped Top & Striped Skirt (Episode 4)
It's a shirt with holes it in (on purpose) and a skirt with grommets all over it. This was worn with ostrich boots, as Michael pointed out.
21Tie Dye Top & Ruffle Skirt (Episode 11)
Tie dye and ruffles.
20Red Parent-Teacher Night Skirt Suit (Episode 14)
Pretty intense for parent-teacher night.
19Black Seduction Slip (Episode 20)
Bonus points for the boombox.
18Pink Dress & Tweed Blazer (Episode 22)
It's a lot.
17Prison Visit Crochet Sweater & Hat (Episode 8)
Lindsay's first prison visit outfit didn't go over to her liking, which lead to some more... interesting choices you'll see further down.
16Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution Redux (Episode 19)
This one ranks better than the one below since she didn't really wear this by choice.
15Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution (Episode 19)
She was more into the idea here.
14Lacy Prison Visit Outfit (Episode 8)
A new ensemble for the prisoners.
13Denim Skirt Suit (Episode 21)
She was really proud of this one.
12Fuzzy Shawl & Flares (Episode 13)
Oof.
11Blue Cardigan & Pearls (Episode 18)
We can blame Carrie Bradshaw.
10Green Patterned Dress (Episode 22)
Wow!
9Wetlands Protesting Outfit (Episode 5)
Her T-shirt says "Neuter Fest", in case you're wondering.
8Brocade Jacket & Fuzzy... Sash? (Episode 1)
Who knows.
7Shiny Skirt & White Boots (Intro)
What are those sleeves doing?!
6Protest Black Hat & Printed Skirt (Episode 20)
This is her classic protest-turned-cage-dancing outfit.
5Audition Outfit (Episode 2)
Nothing to see here.
4Patterned Dress & Fur Cardigan (Episode 17)
It's a fur vest/cardigan combo. Of course.
3Black Hat, Dress, & Arm Warmers (Episode 3)
Arm warmers!!!
2Pink Top, Black Pants, Pointy Boots (Episode 10)
Oof again.
1"Slut" T-Shirt Prison Visit Outfit (Episode 8)
This had to be number one. It's memorable. It's ridiculous. And it was purposely worn to attract the attention of her father's fellow prison inmates. Well done, Lindsay Bluth. Well done.