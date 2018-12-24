Spoilers ahead for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 4 Episode 2. The cry baby might be out of the all-star race, but in Farrah Moan's post-elimination interview with Bustle, her voice remains steady. She had a tough two-episode run in which some of her fellow contestants reduced her to merely a pretty face, but it wasn't enough to break her. According to the queen herself, Farrah Moan was more than just an "Instagram queen" on All Stars Season 4, and she always will be.

"But if we’re just talking Instagram, baby, let’s compare followers," she says with a giggle. Farrah's known for her large Instagram following in the Drag Race community, and many of her AS4 competitors were intimidated by that on day one. Unfortunately, one of the queens in particular, Gia Gunn, tried to use that against her by attempting to brand her a talentless look queen.

"I don’t think if I was just an Instagram model that I would be where I am today," Farrah says. "I think, you know, I think the world knows that, and it was kind of harsh for Gia to say that about me but, you know, I went into the competition to do me and to have fun and to show the world what my talents and my aesthetics are. And anyone that wants to undermine what I do, it just reflects on them. Because I never would tell someone, or a nationwide audience, that somebody is not talented. I see everyone’s talents for what they are and, I just can’t relate."

After being saved from the bottom two by Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor in week one, Farrah found herself standing there again following the next challenge. It was a team-based "girl group" challenge that required the performance of a well choreographed and executed lip sync and dance with Season 3 icon, Stacey Layne Matthews. The judges weren't very impressed with Farrah's dance moves — Michelle Visage even called it the "whitest dancing" she's ever seen.

It was as Farrah caked on her flawless face before showtime when Gia approached her in an obvious attempt to get in her head — although it was disguised as an effort to resolve unfinished personal business between them. And unfortunately, Farrah says it did get to her, but only slightly.

"I’m one of those people that really doesn’t like confrontation," she says. "[But] I will defend myself through and through. I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t give me a huge anxiety attack that day. And I’d be lying if I didn’t say that, you know, it was hard to push through that. But at the end of the day, I don’t want to give her too much credit. I think, you know, I’m proud of the performance that I did."

As the cherry on top of Farrah's trying journey through All Stars Season 4, a victorious Valentina was given the power to end it, which made a sticky situation even stickier. Farrah and Valentina have a tumultuous past that culminated in a spat at the Season 9 reunion. And coming onto AS4, they had finally overcome their disagreements and decided to be friends again.

"It was very unfortunate that it had to be her to have my fate in her hands," Farrah says. "But, you know, it’s a TV show and it’s a competition and she did what she had to do. As much as it sucked, I’m just very happy that, you know, watching the show, she was nothing but nice to me in the confessionals. And she wasn’t actively trying to destroy me like, you know, someone else. And I will always have a place in my heart for her no matter what we go through. Always."

So, despite Valentina's decision to send Farrah home, it looks like their friendship will keep on shining. But it will never shine as brightly as Farrah's crystal emblazoned garments, frosty pink locks, and beaming cheekbone highlight. Everyone knows you could probably see that sh*t from space.