Today is a very special day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday. The family of three are currently residing in Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean that their family across the pond aren't joining in on the celebrations. In fact, anything but! Here's how the Royals are marking Archie's birthday, via both Instagram and Zoom.

First and foremost: a rare sighting of the birthday boy! To mark Archie's birthday on social media, Meghan shared a video to Save The Children UK in which she reads Duck! Rabbit! as Archie sits happily on her lap, flipping the pages and sizing up his next story. Harry can also be heard behind the camera throughout, making duck noises and giggling along as "Arch" fidgets about. The video was shared as part of the ongoing 'Save with Stories' campaign, in order to raise awareness for the charity, and to encourage donations during this challenging time.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that she predicts Markle will be spoiling Archie with baked goods today. “Meghan’s an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she’ll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week. It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old." She then added that they will all be "splashing around in the pool too," if the weather permits.

As for the other royals in the UK, there's been plenty of messages from them, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

William and Kate shared this picture from Archie's christening on their Kensington Royal Instagram page. They wrote: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" and added a cute balloon emoji.

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall also shared a picture from Archie's christening via their Clarence House account, showing Charles leaning over his grandson, standing next to Harry. They wrote: "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.‬"

The Queen

One the Royal Family accounts, which represents the Queen and rest of the royal family, shared this lovely photo where the Queen was introduced to baby Archie shortly after his birth. The caption read:

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild." ‬

As well as the Instagram messages, it is said that the Queen will be wishing her grandson a happy first birthday via a video call. Nicholl told OK! magazine that "The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom, as will the Cambridge children."

Nicholl added that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown.‬"