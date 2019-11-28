Bustle

All The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now On Walmart.com

By Kate Marin
Shutterstock

No matter how much you love the Thanksgiving Day spread, what's even better than the feast is the holiday dedicated to shopping that follows: Black Friday. It's the perfect day to stock up on gifts or treat yourself to something new at a better-than-ever price.

This Black Friday, we're turning to Walmart.com for the best deals on everything from home and kitchen electronics to travel essentials and clothes — and this sale is surely one you won't want to miss. The Instant Pot pressure cooker, air fryer, and cooking blender are all just $49, the Apple Watch and AirPods are $129, the Crosley Cruiser Turntable is only $30, and there's so much more! Ahead, check out the best favorite Black Friday deals on Walmart.com to buy now before they sell out.

This Crosley Turntable is $20 Off

Crosley Cruiser Premium Turntable
$50
$30
|
Walmart

Apple Airpods For Less

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140
$129
|
Walmart

Apple's Series 3 Smart Watch Is $41 Off

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case
$170
$129
|
Walmart

Upgrade Your Morning Routine With A $40 Keurig

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$67
$40
|
Walmart

Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones Are $70 Off

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Beats Pop Collection
$199
$129
|
Walmart

These Beats Earphones Are $30 Off

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection
$119
$89
|
Walmart

iFLY's Expensive-Looking Carry-On Set Is $40 Off

iFLY Hard Sided Luggage Fibertech 20" & Travel Case
$79
$39
|
Walmart

This 58" TV Is Only $198

onn. 58" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR10 Roku Smart LED TV
$198
|
Walmart

This Fujifilm Set Is Only $50

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera w/ Matching Case, Film, Photo Album & Photo Holders
$50
|
Walmart

Get The Fan-Favorite Instant Pot For Just $49

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$79
$49
|
Walmart

The Instant Pot Cooking Blender Is Half-Off

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender
$100
$49
|
Walmart

Or Try Out This Air Fyer For $49

Instant™ Vortex™ 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer
$99
$49
|
Walmart

This Mini-Fridge Perfect For Beauty Products Is Only $20

Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge
$20
|
Walmart

This Xbox One Bundle Is Only $149

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle
$249
$149
|
Walmart

Make Your House Smarter With A Google Home Mini For $19

Google Home Mini
$25
$19
|
Walmart

Or Get This Walmart-Exclusive Google Smart TV + Home Bundle For Just $10 More

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast
$45
$35
|
Walmart

Save $80 On Apple's iPad 7th Gen 32GB

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB
$329
$249
|
Walmart

Turn Your Living Room Into A Theater With This $49 Projector

RCA 480p Home Theater Projector
$60
$49
|
Walmart

Upgrade Your iPhone For Just $149

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB
$299
$149
|
Walmart

This Vacuum Robot Is $200 Off

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi
$349
$149
|
Walmart

And This Dyson Cord-Free Vacuum Is $100 Off

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum
$279
$179
|
Walmart

These Snakeskin Booties Are Just $12

Time and Tru Two Zip Bootie
$20
$12
|
Walmart

Capture All Your Favorite Moments On This GoPro Camera For $139

GoPro HERO7 White Action Camera
$199
$139
|
Walmart

Upgrade Your Laptop With A Samsung Chromebook 3 For Just $99

SAMSUNG 11.6" Chromebook 3, 16GB eMMC, 4GB RAM
$229
$99
|
Walmart

This Smart Clock Is Only $39

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant
$79
$39
|
Walmart

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.