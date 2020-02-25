Bustle

All The Best Deals At Walmart This Week

By Kate Marin
It should come as no surprise that Walmart is a goldmine for deals. Whether you're looking for expensive-looking home goods, on-trend and affordable fashion finds, or luxury beauty products, you truly can find it all at Walmart, and typically for the lowest price around. In addition to their unbeatable everyday low prices, Walmart.com has hundreds of weekly online deals on some of their best-selling items and offers free shipping on all orders over $35 (is this allowed?). If you haven't clicked out of this page yet, keep scrolling to see some of the best deals we found on Walmart.com this week. You can thank us later.

Beauty

NARS Blush
$30
$26
|
Walmart
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette Spray
$102
$50
|
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
$52
$26
|
Walmart

Fashion

Time and Tru Women's Soft Shirt
$15
$10
|
Walmart
Time and Tru Tiered Ruffle Dress
$26
$15
|
Walmart
Calistoga Women's Shearling Clog
$35
$13
|
Walmart
Love Sadie Women's Wrap Woven Dress
$25
$8
|
Walmart
Love Sadie Women's Mini Slip Dress
$23
$8
|
Walmart
Jason Maxwell Women's Corduroy Blazer
$25
$12
|
Walmart

Home & Tech

Ninja Chef 1500 Watt Blender with Auto-IQ and Smoothie Cup
$150
$100
|
Walmart
Set of 2 Eames Style Dining Chairs
$144
$69
|
Walmart
Bradford Reversible Sectional
$500
$360
|
Walmart
Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier with Humidistat Black
$99
$55
|
Walmart
Shelf Vintage Industrial Bookcase
$600
$100
|
Walmart
Rest Haven Upholstered Diamond Tufted Mid Rise Headboard, Queen
$99
$48
|
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Nola Modern Futon, Camel Faux Leather
$351
$280
|
Walmart

