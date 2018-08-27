Ah, the end of summer. A cooler breeze comes, sweaters start to pop up in stores, and the deals start to roll in. All of the best Labor Day beauty and fashion sales will get you excited for a new season. Because, oddly enough, there's no better excuse to shop than saving some money.

The end of the season can be somewhat saddening, but these deals will definitely perk you up a little bit. Swapping out swimsuit for sweaters is not so hard to do when you can find incredible deals. Think: anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off some of your favorite brands. Yes, really.

This season of shopping isn't just about the fashion deals though. As great as the sales are for end and new season sartorial styles, there are some pretty darn great beauty deals too. There's everything from money off and free shipping on specific brands to some completely free products when you purchase during certain days.

Some of these deals come with promo codes and others are just really great deals that everyone can get in on. Either way, this list has the best of the best. No matter what your personal style is, there's something to love on this list.

Elsa Mini $98 Endless Summer What better way to end summer than with this brand? Endless Summer is offering 70 percent off all of the sale items from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. No code needed. Buy Now

From Sept. 1 to 3, you an get 20 percent off your order of $50 or more. There's no code needed, so all you have to do is shop. This way, you can make your own sweater for the upcoming season.

The 100 percent cotton textiles will be 20 percent off from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. There's no code to remember and you'll get a free "good in bed" tee with every purchase as well.

Shop from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 and get 30 percent off, no matter what you buy. There's no code needed for this deal, either.

CALYPSO LAYERED NECKLACE $42 BaubleBar The entire website will be up to 80 percent off from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. You won't want to miss this deal. Especially since you won't have to remember a code. Buy Now

Charlie Dress $189 Of A Kind The marketplace of designers is getting together to offer 30 percent off spring and summer apparel. All you have to do is shop from Aug. 16 to Sept. 3. Buy Now

Clearance Maxi Dress $15 PACT The organic cotton and Fair Trade brand's end-of-summer clearance sale is coming. Starting Aug. 31, there will be dresses for under $20 and socks will be $5 — no code needed. Buy Now

Kate Romper $60.80 Valfre Not only will you get 30 percent off of every single item on the website, but you'll also get an additional 30 percent off of sale items. All you have to do is shop between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3. It's that easy. Buy Now

Get 60 percent off of three pre-selected sets and five adorable minis from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 — no code necessary.

More to come...