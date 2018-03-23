All The California March For Our Lives Locations So You Can Get To One Wherever You Are
Nearly half a million people are expected to march in Washington, D.C. this Saturday as part of the student-led March For Our Lives rally. But gun control advocates won't just be marching in the nation's capital this weekend. Hundreds of sibling marches are slated to take place around the country, and one has already drawn significant star power. Hollywood plans to go all out for the event, but there are more than 70 California March For Our Lives locations, so Golden State residents should be able to get to one no matter where they are.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will reportedly speak at both the Washington and the Los Angeles rally about the need for legislative action to stop mass school shootings. A number of high-profile Hollywood stars also are set to join the students at the March For Our Lives Los Angeles rally, including comedian Amy Schumer and actresses Connie Britton, Skai Jackson, Ta'Rhonda Jones, Yara Shahidi, and Olivia Wilde. The event is expected to feature a few big-name musical guests, too. Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, and Charlie Puth have all reportedly signed on to perform.
"We are witnessing our generation, actively come together, in a global conversation, demanding action from lawmakers to invest in and assure our right to safety," Shahidi, who stars in the sitcoms Black-ish and Grown-ish, said in a statement. "I am inspired and motivated to continue to contribute through action."
To help marchers get to and from rally locations in 50 different cities, including Los Angeles, the ride share company Lyft has offered up to $1.5 million in free rides. Those free rides will be distributed through promo codes sent to people who've RSVP'ed for March For Our Lives events, according to NBC News.
While the march and rally in Los Angeles will likely be one of, if not the biggest, March For Our Lives events in California, it's by no means the only march set to take place in the Golden State. Here's where else Californians will be marching this Saturday:
- Weed, California: 9:00 a.m. at College of the Siskiyous Bel Air Park
- Arcata, California: 12:00 p.m. at Arcata Playhouse
- Weaverville, California: 1:00 p.m. down Main Street
- Redding, California: 6:00 p.m. from Sundial Bridge to Mt. Shasta Mall
- Chico, California: 11:00 a.m. at City Plaza
- Ukiah, California: 11:00 a.m. at Alex Thomas Plaza
- Truckee, California: 11:00 a.m. at the rodeo staging area of Truckee Regional Park
- Rocklin, California: 12:00 p.m. from the Rocklin Unified School Dist. Office to Quarry Park
- Sacramento, California: 12:00 p.m. at the California State Capitol
- Santa Rosa, California: 10:00 a.m. at Courthouse Square on Fourth Street
- Napa, California: 9:00 a.m. at the Napa District Auditorium
- Sonoma, California: 12:00 p.m. at Sonoma Plaza
- Novato, California: 11:00 a.m. at Novato City Hall
- Vallejo, California: at 1:00 p.m. at Vallejo Municipal Marina and at 6:30 p.m. at Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve
- Benicia, California: 10:00 a.m. down First Street in downtown Benicia
- Walnut Creek, California: 11:00 a.m. at Civic Park
- Stockton, California: 10:00 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza
- Sonora, California: 10:00 a.m. at Sonora High School
- Coulterville, California: 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hwys 49 & 132
- San Francisco, California: 1:00 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza
- Oakland, California: 10:00 a.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
- Richmond, California: 11:00 a.m. at Nevin Plaza
- Alameda, California: 12:00 p.m. at the corner of Park St. & Santa Clara Ave.
- San Leandro, California: 9:00 a.m. at Washington Elementary School
- Livermore, California: 10:00 a.m. at the Livermore High School football field
- Modesto, California: 10:00 a.m. at Graceada Park
- Turlock, California: 1:00 p.m. at CSU Stanislaus
- Pacifica, California: 9:30 a.m. at Pacifica State Beach
- Burlingame, California: 10:00 a.m. at Washington Park
- San Mateo, California: 12:00 p.m. at Beresford Park
- Redwood City, California: 1:00 p.m. at Courthouse Square
- San Jose, California: 11:00 a.m. at San Jose City Hall
- Merced, California: 10:30 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Merced
- Morgan Hill, California: 9:00 a.m. at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center
- Aptos, California: 9:00 a.m. at Aptos Village Park
- Bishop, California: 10:00 a.m. at Bishop City Park
- Fresno, California: 1:00 p.m. at Warrior Park at Fresno High School
- Monterey, California: 10:00 a.m. at Window on the Bay Park
- Visalia, California: 10:00 a.m. at College of the Sequoias
- San Luis Obispo, California: 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Park
- Bakersfield, California: 10:00 a.m. at Yokuts Park
- Tehachapi, California: 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Tucker Road and W. Valley Blvd.
- Lompoc, California: 1:00 p.m. at the corner of H and Ocean Streets.
- Santa Barbara, California: 10:00 a.m. at De La Guerra Plaza
- Ventura, California: 10:00 a.m. at Plaza Park
- Santa Clarita, California: 10:00 a.m. at Marketplace Park
- Lancaster, California: 1:00 p.m. at American Heroes Park
- Victorville, California: 10:00 a.m. at Victorville Park N' Ride
- Burbank, California: 9:00 a.m. at Chandler Bike Path on Chandler Blvd.
- Santa Monica, California: 10:30 a.m. down Montana Ave.
- Los Angeles, California: 9:00 a.m. at 6th and Spring Street
- Upland, California: 10:00 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Mountain
- San Bernardino, California: 10:00 a.m. down North D Street
- Pico Rivera, California: 10:00 a.m. at El Rancho High School
- Manhattan Beach, California: 10:00 a.m. at Manhattan Beach Pier
- Brea, California: 9:00 a.m. from Brea Blvd. and Birth St. to downtown Fullerton
- Riverside, California: 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Historic Courthouse
- Long Beach, California: 10:00 a.m. at Bixby Park
- South Orange, California: 9:00 a.m. although a location has yet to be announced
- Santa Ana, California: 2:00 p.m. at Centennial Regional Park
- Huntington Beach, California: 10:00 a.m. from Lake Park to Huntington Beach City Hall
- Irvine, California: 11:00 a.m. down Michelson Drive
- Hemet, California: 10:00 a.m. at Gibbel Park
- Idyllwild, California: 12:00 p.m. at Town Monument
- Palm Springs, California: 10:00 a.m. at Palm Springs High School football stadium and 4:00 p.m. at Frances Stevens Park
- Laguna Beach, California: 10:00 a.m. at Laguna Beach Main Beach
- San Clemente, California: 9:00 a.m. at San Clemente Public Library
- Temecula, California: 10:00 a.m. at the Temecula Duck Pond on Ynez Rd.
- Encinitas, California: 10:00 a.m. at Swami's
- Escondido, California: 10:00 a.m. at Escondido City Hall
- San Diego, California: 10:00 a.m. at Waterfront Park
According to March For Our Lives organizers, there are more than 830 sibling marches planned worldwide. If you're not in California, check out the official website for the March For Our Lives event to see if there's a march planned near you.