All The California March For Our Lives Locations So You Can Get To One Wherever You Are

Nearly half a million people are expected to march in Washington, D.C. this Saturday as part of the student-led March For Our Lives rally. But gun control advocates won't just be marching in the nation's capital this weekend. Hundreds of sibling marches are slated to take place around the country, and one has already drawn significant star power. Hollywood plans to go all out for the event, but there are more than 70 California March For Our Lives locations, so Golden State residents should be able to get to one no matter where they are.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will reportedly speak at both the Washington and the Los Angeles rally about the need for legislative action to stop mass school shootings. A number of high-profile Hollywood stars also are set to join the students at the March For Our Lives Los Angeles rally, including comedian Amy Schumer and actresses Connie Britton, Skai Jackson, Ta'Rhonda Jones, Yara Shahidi, and Olivia Wilde. The event is expected to feature a few big-name musical guests, too. Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, and Charlie Puth have all reportedly signed on to perform.

"We are witnessing our generation, actively come together, in a global conversation, demanding action from lawmakers to invest in and assure our right to safety," Shahidi, who stars in the sitcoms Black-ish and Grown-ish, said in a statement. "I am inspired and motivated to continue to contribute through action."

To help marchers get to and from rally locations in 50 different cities, including Los Angeles, the ride share company Lyft has offered up to $1.5 million in free rides. Those free rides will be distributed through promo codes sent to people who've RSVP'ed for March For Our Lives events, according to NBC News.

While the march and rally in Los Angeles will likely be one of, if not the biggest, March For Our Lives events in California, it's by no means the only march set to take place in the Golden State. Here's where else Californians will be marching this Saturday:

According to March For Our Lives organizers, there are more than 830 sibling marches planned worldwide. If you're not in California, check out the official website for the March For Our Lives event to see if there's a march planned near you.