Back in second grade we had a special day where we got to bring in an item from home that we wanted to share with the class. Lots of kids brought in the latest toys and games to share — and I brought in a teddy bear with a missing eye. That didn't go over too well. Fortunately, I'm an adult now and can stay clued in to trends, and there are plenty of cool products on Amazon that everyone in-the-know is purchasing right now.

Sure, I'd like to think adults are a little more mature than a gaggle of seven-year-olds, but now I feel confident in my trendy choices — and what's cooler than a carbonated clay mud mask that reaches deep into pores to cleanse away toxins? Once someone sees your glowing complexion, you'll get more than a few people asking where you bought it from.

So whether you're trying to show off your bargain shopping know-how to your friends, or just want something new and interesting, there are tons of brilliant products on Amazon that fit the bill.

So what are you waiting for? That carbonated clay mud mask wasn't a hypothetical — it's waiting for you on this list.

1. The Detoxifying Mask Made With Kaolin Clay I DEW CARE Clay Mud Mask $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you find your complexion becoming oily throughout the day, try using the I DEW CARE clay mud mask to control any excess sebum production. This mask is made with Kaolin clay that's great for exfoliating away dead skin cells, and the added raspberry extract is overflowing with antioxidants that help leave your skin looking refreshed and hydrated. This mask is also 100 percent vegan, plus it's carbonated so that you feel a luxurious bubble and fizz whenever you wear it.

2. A Trendy Jumpsuit That's Also Incredibly Soft Daily Ritual Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $34 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been looking for a fashionable way to beat the heat this summer, search no further than the Daily Ritual wide-leg jumpsuit. Not only is this jumpsuit made from soft terry material, but the sleeveless cut paired with the cropped pants make this jumpsuit perfectly breezy. There are pockets on the sides so that you can easily store your phone, keys, and wallet while you're out, and there's a drawstring to customize fit. One reviewer writes: "I have had ZERO success with jumpsuits..until today. This is perfect, not too loose or baggy but not too tight." Available Sizes: XS-XXL

3. The Reusable Grocery Bag That's Adorable And Eco-Friendly BAGGU Reusable Grocery Bag $12 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it help you save money over time since it's completely reusable, but the BAGGU reusable grocery bag is so durable that it can hold up to 50 pounds. Unlike other reusable grocery totes, this one features a fun smiley face print all over the exterior which means you can also use it as a fun tote bag when you're out and about, plus it's made from rip-stop nylon that won't tear under heavy loads.

4. A Microfiber Brush With 550,000 Deep-Cleaning Bristles MEMEBOX Dual Pore Brush $22 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a way to deep clean pores without irritation, try using the MEMEBOX dual pore brush — it gently gets rid of any toxins, impurities, or even stubborn blackheads while you're washing your face. This brush is made with 550,000 microfiber bristles, and the pink silicone brush on the underside is great for those whiteheads that just don't seem to go away. The silicone side is also great for reducing puffiness, and you can even use it to help encourage healthy blood circulation.

5. The Multi-Purpose Ointment Made From Real Australian Papaya Lucas Papaw Ointment $8 Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite Lucas papaw ointment is loaded with moisturizing papaya that helps reduce irritation from chafing, burns, cuts, dry skin, mosquito bites, acne, sunburns, and even swelling. You can also just use it as a moisturizing lip balm. It's great to always have and one Amazon reviewer wrote: "It's a non-prescription miracle! This papaya ointment is one of the most popular souvenir items to bring back from Australia."

6. A Handy Container That Keeps Your Split Avocado Fresh Prepworks From Progressive Avocado Keeper $5 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of a cut avocado turning brown and mushy in the refrigerator? Then try using the Prepworks from Progressive avocado keeper. This handy container lets you stored halved avocados with the cut side facing downwards so they don't turn funky before you eat them, and the lid snaps shut easily and securely. It's also dishwasher-safe for added convenience.

7. The Set Of Essential Oils That Help You Relax After A Stressful Day Healing Solutions Essential Oil Set $18 Amazon See on Amazon Why spend the money on a bunch of individual oils when you could just pick up the Healing Solutions essential oil set? The oils in this set are kosher-certified, and each order comes with six in different blends to help you sleep, boost your immune system, and relieve stress. Each scent is made with a mixture of ingredients — the blend for sleep contains clary sage and lavender, and another has eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, and wintergreen.

8. A Pair Of Sunglasses With Over 3,500 Positive Reviews Joopin Retro Sunglasses $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you're in the market for affordable sunglasses that look expensive, try these Joopin retro sunglasses with a trendy gold frame. They're polarized to help cut any glare from the sun, and they also provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. They're great for outdoor activities like sailing, biking, skiing, and more — plus, with over 3,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear these sunglasses are a hit with Amazon customers.

9. The Candle Made With 100 Percent Pure Soy Wax Wax And Wick Scented Candle $30 Amazon see on Amazon Not only does the soy wax in the Wax and Wick scented candle burn slower than traditional paraffin, but it also features two wooden wicks that provide a warmer glow than cotton string — and even crackles like a fireplace. This candle smells like espresso and dark chocolate (but there's other options like fig, mulled cider, or teakwood and mahogany), comes in a sleek black glass, and burns for up to 60 hours.

10. An Oil-Free Way To Remove Your Makeup At Night Bioderma Makeup Removing Solution $10 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who has a dedicated skincare routine uses micellar water because it's a gentle and effective way to remove makeup — and this version from French-favorite Bioderma is one of the best. It will melt even stubborn things like waterproof mascara away, and it's safe for people who have sensitive or allergy-prone skin. It won't dry skin out, either.

11. The Cheese Board Set Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo LANDELUXE Cheese Board Set $36 Amazon See on Amazon Use this fancy board to serve up a next-level platter of cheese, meats, fruits, nuts, and jams at your next party. This board is made from eco-friendly bamboo without any added chemicals or colors, plus each order also comes with all the cutlery you'd need to look fancy in front of your friends — including three cheese cutters, one serving fork, and two bonus chalk markers to write the names of your Manchego or brie on the slate.

12. A Device That Delivers Deliciously Crispy Food Without The Risk Of Oil Splatter DASH Air Fryer $37 Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter if you're cooking fresh vegetables, meat, frozen mozzarella sticks, fries, or even Hot Pockets — the DASH air fryer can cook practically anything to perfection, making it perfect for cramped kitchens or even small dorm rooms. This convenient device barely needs oil (a big change from deep frying) — yet with significantly less of the stuff, it still delivers that crispy crunch we all love about fried food.

13. The Planner With Blank Dates So You Can Use It Any Time Of The Year Clever Fox Budget Planner $20 Amazon See on Amazon The Clever Fox budget planner helps you to make a monthly budget, track your expenses, and reflect on what purchases were necessary or superfluous. It's undated, so you can start at any time of year, and the cover is made from high-quality leatherette that protects the pages from any damage.

14. A Cookbook That'll Keep You At Home Instead Of Dining Out Dining In By Alison Roman $21 Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to cut back on how much money you spend dining out, then Alison Roman's Dining In will help you make elevated food at home. There are tons of simple, delicious, and fresh recipes in this book that feel restaurant-quality — like her viral salted chocolate shortbread cookies or a skillet chicken with crushed olives and sumac — and one reviewer writes, "I have not been disappointed. The recipes feel fresh and exciting, but never unduly complicated. The day I got it, I cooked for a group of friends, and the anchovy butter chicken still gets love to this day."

15. The Vitamins That Help To Improve The Health Of Your Hair SugarBearHair Vitamins $30 Amazon See on Amazon If treatments and conditioners don't seem to keep hair strong, then try using these SugarBearHair vitamins instead. The vegetarian vitamins are formulated with vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, and B12 — plus, they even contain biotin and folic acid to help speed up growth and strengthen hair. These vitamins are fun to eat (they're cute little gummies), and their flavor comes from real berries and citrus fruits. As always, consult your doctor before starting a new supplement.

16. These Air Plant You Place In Soothing Crystals Aura Creations Air Plant Kit $22 Amazon See on Amazon You only have to water air plants once a week, which makes the Aura Creations air plant kit great for people who love having plants, yet kill most of them after a month or so (and yes, I fall into this category too). Each kit comes with an amethyst, rose, and crystal healing stone as well as three Tillandsia air plants — plus, it makes for a fun DIY project with kids or friends on a rainy day.

17. These Classic Loafers That Are Wonderfully Simple Sofree Women's Loafers $31 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes classic is bet — especially when it comes to the Sofree women's loafers. Not only are these loafers incredibly comfortable and lightweight (making them the perfect airport shoes, as I like to call them), but the perforated top also allows your feet to breathe while you walk around. There are no strings to tie since they're also designed to slip easily onto your feet, and they're in a beautiful neutral color.

18. A Pack Of Produce Bags That Are Reusable COLONY CO Produce Bags $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made with natural cotton that's unbleached and biodegradable, each order of the COLONY CO produce bags comes with nine bags — three large, three medium, and three small. The seams on these bags are double-stitched to ensure that they're exceptionally durable and last for years to come, and the tare weight is labelled clearly on each bag so you won't overstuff them.

19. The Organizer That Helps Save You Precious Closet Space KINGREE Closet Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from natural cotton that keeps your belongings snug and safe from damage, the KINGREE closet organizer hangs on any closet rod — or even over the back of any door — so you don't waste precious closet space. This organizer has five pockets that you can use to organize your phone, keys, makeup, accessories, and more.

20. A Water Bottle That Keeps Your Liquids At The Ideal Temperature The Coldest Water Insulated $28 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got ice cold water or a steaming hot cup of tea, The Coldest Water insulated bottle can keep your beverages chilly for up to 36 hours and hot liquids warm for up to 13 hours. The walls in this water bottle are vacuum-insulated to help keep your beverages at their ideal temperatures, and it's also designed to fit 99 percent of cupholders — so you can easily take it with you while you're driving.

21. The Blanket That Folds Down To Fit Inside Your Pocket OpenWorld Outfitters Emergency Blanket $18 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for emergency kits and casual hiking alike, the OpenWorld Outfitters emergency blanket is designed to fold down so it takes up hardly any space and fits right in your pocket. This blanket is made with durable nylon that's resistant to rips, tears, and punctures — plus, there are built-in iron rings that you can use to fasten it to the ground on a windy day. As an added bonus, each blanket also comes with a water-resistant bag that you can carry it in.

22. A Deck Of Tarot Cards Printed With Bright, Popping Colors Grace Duong Mystic Mondays Tarot Cards $20 Amazon See on Amazon Classic tarot cards are nowhere near as fun-looking as the Grace Duong mystic Mondays tarot cards. Not only are these cards printed with bright, vibrant images that catch your eye from afar, but the edges of these cards are also holographic for an extra-mystical effect. Each order comes with a full-color guidebook so you can learn the symbolism behind each card, and the foil exterior on each card make them a perfect choice.

23. The Coloring Book For Adults Filled With Happy Doggos Doodle Dogs Coloring Book For Adults By Amanda Neel $7 Ama See on Amazon Some may say that coloring is only meant for children — but those people have never sat back with a pack of crayons and the Doodle Dogs Coloring Book for Adults by Amanda Neel. This coloring book is full of hand-drawn pictures of adorable pups that you can color however you like, and the 30 pages are varying in difficulty so that you can also use this book as a fun way to de-stress after a long day at work.

24. A Pillow That Attaches To The Side Of Your Tub So You Can Relax In Comfort QuiltedAir Luxury Bathtub Pillow $26 Amazon See on Amazon Leaning back into your tub probably isn't the most comfortable position when you're trying to relax during your bath, so use the QuiltedAir luxury bathtub pillow to keep your neck, shoulders, and head feeling cozy while you bathe. The wave-pattern stitching provides tons of support for tired muscles and joints, and it's designed to be exceptionally breathable so that it doesn't become hot and soggy throughout the course of your bath.

25. The Serum That Delivers An Intense Dose Of Moisture To Your Skin MISSHA Intensive Moisture Treatment Essence $19 Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite serum is formulated with 90 percent fermented yeast extract that helps improve your skin's tone and moisture levels, plus the added purple barley provides loads of nourishing antioxidants that help leave your skin looking refreshed and glowing. Use it if you have dry or dull skin.

26. A Device That Spiralizes Your Vegetables Into Delicious Spaghetti Spiralizer Vertical Vegetable Slicer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Switching out spaghetti with spiralized vegetables is a fun way to shake up your weekday dinners, and the versatile Spiralizer vertical vegetable slicer makes it easy to turn your zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, and more into delicious pasta-like meals. The strong suction cups on the bottom of this spiralizer ensure that it stays firmly secured to your countertop as you turn the handle, and the blades are made from durable stainless steel that won't dull over time.

27. The Dish Soap Made Without Any Sulfates Or Parabens TriNova Natural Dish Soap (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it free of any sulfates or parabens, but the TriNova natural dish soap is also formulated with aloe vera so that it's gentle on sensitive skin. The added agave, lavender, bergamot tea, and jasmine essential oil extracts give it a refreshing scent while you clean — and each order also comes with three sponges in addition to a handy scrubbing brush. It's a great choice for anyone look for less chemicals while they clean.

28. A Pack Of Microfiber Makeup Sponges That Are Anti-Microbial JUNO And Co. Beauty Blenders (4 Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional beauty sponges are made from cellulose, the JUNO and Co. beauty blenders are made from ultra-soft microfiber that latches onto both powder and liquid, so you can easily apply your makeup and blend it to perfection. These blenders are also antimicrobial so you won't have to worry about bacteria growing on them as time goes on, and the unique tapered flat tip is great for blending makeup around the nose or for contouring.

29. The Pack Of Silicone Straws That Are Eco-Friendly Flathead Products Drinking Straws (10 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike metal drinking straws that you can't bend (and can hurt your teeth), the Flathead Products drinking straws are made from flexible silicone that's angled towards the tip, so they work just like regular plastic straws. The straws in this package are long enough that you can easily use them with 20- and 30-ounce tumblers, and they're made from antibacterial silicone. As an added bonus, each order also comes with an extra-long cleaning brush and a travel pouch.

30. A Pack Of Hairbrushes That Detangle Hair Without Breaking It Off ArtNaturals Detangling Hairbrush (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever struggled with brushing out the knots in your hair, try using the ArtNaturals detangling hairbrush. This hairbrush is different from other brushes — because the cone-shaped bristles work to separate each individual strand of hair so that any knots come out painlessly. You can use it on both wet or dry hair, and the handle is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand.

31. The Gentle Sunscreen Made With Sunflower Seeds Etude House Sun Milk $9 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other sunscreens that can leave your skin feeling sticky and greasy after application, the Etude House sun milk goes on completely smooth, and the 100 percent mineral-based ingredients are gentle for anyone with sensitive skin. The added dwarf ground sedge extract and sunflower seeds provide protection from the sun's UV rays, plus the added açaí berry and aloe vera work to leave your skin looking revitalized and hydrated.

32. A Device That Marinates Your Meat In Only 20 Minutes Tomorrow's Kitchen Instant Marinator $22 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're trying to inject flavor into meat, poultry, fish, or even vegetables, Tomorrow's Kitchen instant marinator can do it in just 20 minutes. Just use the included pump to create a vacuum seal inside the container, and the difference in pressure will open up the pores in your meat so that your marinade absorbs quickly. Many Amazon reviewers noted how durable the polycarbonate construction is, and one even raved that they've had their model for more than eight years.

33. The Tool That Leaves Your Tablet Screens Clean AF CarbonKlean Tablet Screen Cleaner $16 Amazon See on Amazon No one likes when their phone or tablet screen is covered with smudges and fingerprints, so why not use the CarbonKlean tablet screen cleaner to get your devices looking good as new? There are zero cleaners or harsh chemicals required for this screen cleaner to get rid of any potentially harmful bacteria that could be residing on your phone, and the built-in carbon cleaning compound is even used by NASA astronauts to clean glass while in space.

34. A Mug That's Vacuum-Insulated So Your Beverages Stay At The Perfect Temperature SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from durable stainless steel that won't rust over time, but the SUNWILL insulated wine tumbler is also double-wall insulated so that your hot drinks stay hot for up to three hours — and your cold beverages stay chilly for up to nine. The included lid helps prevent any accidental spills or splashes, and they're perfect for your next outdoor party.

35. The Patch That Absorbs The Gunk From Unwanted Blemishes Mighty Patch Acne Treatment $12 Amazon See on Amazon Unwanted blemishes are no match for the Mighty Patch acne treatment — the hydrocolloid patches not only absorb pus and other irritants out of any zits, but they also blend into your skin so that you can wear them during the day. The patches also double as protective barriers against any habitual picking or touching so that your skin heals more quickly, and each patch is vegan and cruelty-free.

36. A Bubble Bath Made With Organic Olive Oil EO Natural Bubble Bath $13 Amazon See on Amazon Bubble baths aren't just for kids anymore. The EO natural bubble bath is formulated with a blend of Epsom salt, organic olive oil — and a soothing combination of rose geranium, lavender, marjoram, orange, and frankincense essential oils to help calm both your skin and your mind while you bathe. Organic aloe vera and white tea extracts work to moisturize your skin, and the formula is gluten- and synthetic fragrance-free.

37. The Device That Lets You Make Delicious Cold Brew Coffee At Home County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker $26 Amazon see on amazon Just add your favorite coffee, allow it to steep overnight in the County Line Kitchen cold brew coffee maker — then wake up and enjoy a delicious jar of cold brew coffee in the morning. This coffee maker uses a high-quality stainless steel filter that's completely reusable (so you don't have to waste money buying paper filters), and the mesh is super-fine to prevent any coffee grounds from leaking into your final beverage. You can also use this coffee maker to brew tea.

38. A Power Strip With Built-In USB Charging Ports BESTTEN Power Strip Tower $26 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for desks, the BESTTEN power strip tower sets itself apart from other power strips by featuring four built-in USB charging ports — so you can power your devices without having to locate an outlet brick. Each electrical outlet also has built-in surge protection so that your devices are safe while they're plugged-in, plus they're are spaced far apart so that bulky adapters don't end up blocking other outlets.

39. The Vacuum Cleaner Designed For Your Desktop E ECSEM Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your desktop is full of dust, lint, cigarette ash, or even pencil shavings, this desktop vacuum cleaner can pick it up in a jiffy. It only takes two AA batteries for this cute ladybug vacuum to clean your workspace, and it also works overtop keyboards for any crumbs that might've fallen between the keys. Reviewers loved how "convenient" it is, and one even raved about how she uses it to vacuum up crumbs after eating in bed.