All The Cozy Shoes & Accessories BDG Editors Are Snuggling In This Month

There's nothing I hate more than being forced to wear something because of the weather. The concept of wearing certain shoes because it was raining or snowing always really got me. I don't like being told what to do, even by mother nature. But I soon learned that this was a battle I was never going to win, and I was tired of ruining good shoes and getting sick because I refused to wear a hat when it was 18 degrees outside. So then my problem was finding things that I liked to wear that were also functional and served the purpose of keeping me warm. Turns out, it wasn't hard at all!

The cold weather accessories market is actually flooded with pieces that I would wear even if it wasn't cold outside. From boots and socks to gloves and hats, there are so many good options to choose from now that there isn't really an excuse not to wear snow boots because there aren't any "cute" ones. My priorities are always hats and boots because the head and feet are pretty much all you can see when you're bundled up so gotta make sure those make a statement but I tapped our fashion editors to find out what their favorite colder weather accessories are too.

J.W. Anderson Stripe Neckband J.W. Anderson Stripe Neckband $230 Totokaelo Buy on Totokaelo The Zoe Report's Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden has come up with a new way to keep her neck warm this year: swapping out traditional scarves for a neckband. "It will still keep me cozy, but won't get tangled or tug," she explains.

Once Upon a Thyme Hooded Coat Once Upon a Thyme Hooded Coat $149 ModCloth Sizes XXS-4X Buy on ModCloth Katie Dupere, Bustle's Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor says: "When it comes to winter coats, I have a very specific style and functional need — mainly GIANT hoods that completely cover my entire head and face. After living in snowy Syracuse for four years, I learned massive hoods are the true marker of the perfect coat. This coat from ModCloth is incredibly size inclusive, really stylish, and actually warm along with being chic. Plus you can fit an entire small family in the hood, which is all I really need in chilly temperatures."

Acne Studios Puffy Booties Acne Studios Puffy Booties $620 Acne Studios Size 35 - 40 Buy on Acne Studios Contributing Market Editor to The Zoe Report Mecca James-Williams is currently in the market for new winter boots. "After being a Timberland girl for far too long, I have been eyeing these Acne Studios boots for some time now," James-Williams says. "They are stylish enough for jeans and a sweater, and simple enough to pair with something a little less casual! I really love their spin on the classic winter style, and with the platform it would be the perfect two inch addition to my wardrobe," James-Williams explains.

Timberland Heavy Winter Mittens Timberland Heavy Winter Mittens $42 Timberland Buy on Timberland Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor, usually forgets to buy mittens until it's been bitterly cold for weeks, but this year got ahead of the game with these cream, cable knit mittens. "These are lined with the softest faux shearling I've ever felt, and are warm enough for every type of winter activity — from a long walk to the subway to a day out on the slopes," McGrath says.

Anine Bing Skylar Hat Anine Bing Skylar Hat $230 Anine Bing Buy on Anine Bing Sara Tan, Bustle's West Coast Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor, has never been a hat person, but Anine Bing and Janessa Leone have convinced her otherwise. The two designers collaborated on a collection that embodies the cool, effortless LA girl vibes that they (and their lines) possess. "This particular gorgeous wool hat from the collab features golden stud detailing and is quite literally the perfect topper for my fall-to-winter ensembles," Tan explains. "It doesn't get too cold here in LA, but when the temperatures start to drop, this hat definitely keeps me nice and cozy (without overheating)."

UGG x Sacai Knit Classic Mini II UGG x Sacai Knit Classic Mini II $325 UGG Sizes 5-12 Buy on UGG For me, I have been a loyal Ugg wearer since 2004. I love my Uggs and pretty much always will but I fell out when they started collaborating with designers — and almost lost my mind when I saw this collaboration with Sacai. Sacai is one of my favorite brands, so this is a match made in heaven for me! I will 100 percent be wearing these in all weather and maybe even indoors too because that sock can make them pass for slippers right? They are currently available at Dover Street Market in New York and LA and will be available worldwide on November 17th!