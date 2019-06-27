The first round of the Democratic debate has officially come to an end. On Wednesday night, 10 presidential candidates from the Democratic Party gathered in Miami, Florida, to debate each other on immigration, labor, reproductive health care, gun control, and much more. At the end of the debate, each presidential hopeful had 45 seconds to deliver their last remarks. All the Democratic debate closing statements were arguably the 2020 candidates' biggest shot yet to make a lasting impression on the American people.

For the first round of the debate, 2020 presidential hopefuls Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney had 60 seconds to answer questions from hosts Chuck Todd, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow, Savannah Guthrie, and Jose Diaz-Balart. But the last segment of the debate was their one opportunity to talk freely about why they deserve your vote.

Each vowed to transform the United States for better for their last remarks of the evening. The debate went on for two hours that seemed to fly by. According to NBC News, the first round of the debate was divided up into five segments with four commercial breaks.

Julian Castro "Like many of you, I know the promise of America," Castro stated on Wednesday night. "My grandmother came here when she was seven years old as an immigrant from Mexico and just two generations later, one of her grandsons is serving the United States Congress and the other one is running for the president of the United States." "If I'm elected president," Castro vowed, "I will work hard every single day so that you and your family can good health care, your child can get a good education, and that you can have good job opportunities, whether you live in a big city or a small town." "And on Jan. 20, 2021," Castro stated, "we'll say adios to Donald Trump."

Tim Ryan "There's nothing worse than not being heard," Ohio Congress member Tim Ryan said in his closing remarks. "There's nothing worse than not being seen and I know that because I've represented for 17 years in Congress a forgotten community." "They've tried to divide us," Ryan added. "Who's white, who's black, who's gay, who's straight, who's a man, who's a woman, and they ran away with all the gold because they divided the working class. It's time for us to come together." "I don't know how you feel but I'm ready to play some offense," Ryan went on to say. "I come from the middle of industrial America, but these problems are all over our country. There’s a tent city in LA, there’s homeless people and people around our country who can’t afford a home. It’s time for us to get back on track." "The teacher in Texas, the nurse in New Hampshire, the waitress in Wisconsin, all of us coming together. Playing offense with an agenda that lifts everybody up," the 2020 presidential hopeful added. "I will only promise you one thing, when I walk into that Oval Office every morning, you will not be forgotten. Your voice will be heard."

Cory Booker "50 years ago this month," New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said in his closing remarks, "my family moved into the town I grew up in because, after being denied a house because of the color of their skin, it was activists, mostly white activists, that stood up and fought for them. That's the best of who we are as America. Why, when I got out of law school, I moved into the inner-city of Newark to fight as a tenant lawyer for other people's rights." "I've taken on bullies and beat them," Booker stated. "I've taken on tough fights and we won. We win those fights not by showing the worst of who we are, but rising to who's best. Donald Trump wants us to fight him on his turf and his term. We will beat him. I will beat him by calling this country to a sense of common purpose again." The senator added, "This is a referendum on him and getting rid of him, but it's also a referendum on us. Who we are and who we must be to each other. It's time we win this election and the way I'll govern is by showing the best of who we are because what's what this country needs and deserves."

Jay Inslee Washington Gov. Jay Inslee stated in his closing statement, "I have three grandchildren; we love them all. When I was thinking of running for president, I made a decision. I decided that on my last day on earth, I wanted to look them in the eye and tell I did everything humanly possible to protect them from the ravages of the climate crisis." "And I know to a moral certainty, if we do not have the next president who commits to this as the top priority, it won't get done," Inslee declared. "And I am the only candidate who has made this commitment to make it the top priority." "If you join me in that recognition of how important this is, we can have a unified national mission," Inslee vowed. "We can save ourselves. We can save our children. We can save our grandchildren. And we can save the life on this planet. This is our moment."

Tulsi Gabbard "Our nation was founded on the principles of service above self," Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard stated. "People who fled kings, who literally prospered on the backs and the sacrifices of people, coming here to this country instead putting in place a government that is of, by, and for the people." "But that's not what we have," Gabbard said. "Instead we have a government that is of, by, and for the rich and powerful. This must end." "As president, our White House will be a beacon of light, providing hope and opportunity, ushering in a new century where every single person will be able to get the health care they need, where we will have clean air to breath and clean water to drink, where we will have good paying jobs, and a new green economy," Gabbard vowed. "Join me in ushering this new century," Gabbard urged her audience, "with peace, prosperity, opportunity, and justice for all."