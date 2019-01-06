All The Looks At The 2019 Golden Globes That You Just Can't Miss

Get excited — awards season has finally arrived. And the start of all the glitz and glam comes one of the most talked about shows in Hollywood: the Golden Globes. The Golden Globes red carpet boasts stars from television, movies, and pretty much every other field of entertainment that exists. The 2019 Golden Globes are particularly highly anticipated because of one factor that makes every entertainment event extra special. That factor? Lady Gaga. Nominated for her role in A Star Is Born, Gaga is sure to wear something show-stopping.

But Gaga is only one of dozens of stars gracing the red carpet for the Globes. Sandra Oh is hosting the ceremony along with Andy Samberg and will be sure to have a handful of stunning looks. Nicole Kidman, a fashion favorite, is nominated as well (for her role in Destroyer). Constance Wu from the chic romantic comedy hit of the summer (Crazy Rich Asians) is also nominated. Television is, of course, also part of the Golden Globes. This means there will be double the stars and double the fashion. You won't want to miss a single look once the stars start arriving on the red carpet, so be sure to check back here to keep yourself updated on all the fashion.

Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andy Samberg Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holly Taylor Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiki Layne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camilla Belle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images