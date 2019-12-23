Bustle

All The Most Stylish Winter Wardrobe Staples You Can Buy On Walmart.com

By Jessie Quinn
Shutterstock

When dressing for winter, our minds often go for cozy and comfortable. But just because practicality is at the forefront of winter fashion doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for function. Cold weather is the best excuse to stock up on winter wardrobe staples that will last year after year and never go out of style — and Walmart.com has everything you need for a capsule of chic winter pieces.

Basics like a long-sleeved turtleneck can be paired with a fluffy sherpa jacket and timeless winter beanie, while chunky knit sweaters are always in style. Not to mention, every cool-weather wardrobe needs a pair of wool socks that will keep toes warm in classic Hunter rain boots. From vintage-inspired jackets to waterproof winter boots, we uncovered the best (read: most stylish) winter wardrobe items from Walmart.com, ahead.

A Classic Chunky Knit Sweater

Women's Long Sleeve Sweater
$26
Chunky sweaters never go out of style, making them the ultimate winter wardrobe piece. From cream to rust, this one comes in 10 colors. (Spoiler: we want them all.)

A Sherpa Pullover

Long Sleeved Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt
$28
Sherpa is a long-standing winter staple, so this pullover sherpa sweatshirt is a must for every closet. This one boasts a touch of color with chic chevron stripes.

Classic Hunter Rain Boots

Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
$94
It’s not a winter wardrobe without something weatherproof. These classic Hunter rain boots will keep your feet dry and in style year after year.

A Vintage-Inspired Winter Coat

Womens Fleece Fur Biker Aviator Jacket
$34
Vintage jackets are a gorgeous way to lean into winter style. This fleece aviator jacket looks like a score off the racks of your favorite secondhand shop but, really, it’s from Walmart.com.

Simple Tights For Every Look

Calvin Klein 3-Pair Microfiber Pattern Tights
$20
Tights can be worn under pants for extra warmth, but they also transform short dresses into winter wardrobe items. This three-pack from Calvin Klein is high quality and features subtle patterns for detail.

A Timeless Mock Neck Sweater

Jason Maxwell Women's Mock Neck Tunic Sweater
$17
You can’t go wrong with a cozy mock neck sweater. Dress this winter classic up with a wool skirt or go casual with high-waisted mom jeans and a pair of knee-high riding boots.

A Fitted Tie-Dye Turtleneck for Some '90s Throwback Vibes

Love Sadie Women's Fitted Turtleneck T-Shirt
$9
Long-sleeved basics are a winter weather must. This one boasts a touch of trendy with its black and white tie-dye design.

Snowboots Disguised as Combat Boots

Women's Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6" Waterproof Boot
$120
Not all snowboots are created equal. Case in point: These wintery Timberland boots are waterproof and warm with a shearling collar.

A Blanket Scarf to Keep You Snug and Warm

Muffler Scarf with Oversized Fringe
$20
$10
Blanket scarves are another must-have winter accessory. They can be worn with chunky knit cardigan sweaters or bundled up under your favorite puffer to keep you warm from head to toe.

Wool Socks to Wear with Boots

Women Winter Wool and Cotton Blend Crew Socks 5 Pairs/set
$15
|
Whether you’re stomping down the street in your snow boots or cozying up by the fire at home, a pair of wool socks goes a long way. These wool and cotton blend socks keep your toes cozy no matter the winter activity.

A Thermal For Added Warmth Under Sweaters

Ozark Trail Women's Midweight Thermal Baselayer Crew
$30
$20
A thermal shirt is the hidden layer that every winter look relies on. From long-sleeved dresses to chunky knit sweaters, this staple will get you through the frostiest of winter days.

A Classic Pom Pom Beanie

Calvin Klein Pom Cable Knit Beanie
$40
$19
This cable knit beanie is a stylish approach to a classic design. Because of that, it will pair well with any outfit and last for years to come.

A Slim Fit Turtleneck To Wear Under Jumpsuits and Dresses

Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$11
|
From jeans and boots to jumpsuits and dresses, a slim fit turtleneck is the perfect undergarment for extra warmth — and style — all winter long.

Cozy Thermal Pants for Lounging

Hanes Women's X-Temp Thermal Waffle Pant with FreshIQ
$9
|
Keep warm while lounging this winter with these classic waffle thermal pants from Hanes.

