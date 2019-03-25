Move over, Netflix, because there's a whole new streaming service coming to town. On Monday, Apple's CEO Tim Cook unveiled the company's new streaming platform called Apple TV+. "TV is more than just entertainment, it's cultural," Cook said in a statement at Monday's presentation, according to Variety. "TV at its best enriches our lives and we can share it with people we love." A trailer for all the new shows Apple TV+ will offer was also released, proving that your television lineup is about to become even more full this fall, which is when the streaming service is scheduled to launch in more than 100 countries.

Some of Hollywood's finest shared the stage with Cook, including the likes of Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, Viola Davis, and Kumail Nanjiani — all of whom are involved in some of the new content Apple TV+ will be providing to the masses. Spielberg discussed his Amazing Stories anthology revival, while Witherspoon, Aniston, and Steve Carell teased their upcoming drama The Morning Show, which they promised would take viewers "behind closed doors of morning TV," as per Variety. Even Sara Bareilles came out to perform a live rendition of the theme song to J.J. Abrams' new series Little Voice. But that's just a drop in the bucket of what this new streaming platform will have in store.

The trailer highlights some of the many projects that will become available once the service launches, and while it may be hard to catch all of them making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos, here are some of the most notable ones you're sure to become addicted to in the coming months:

The Morning Show

The series, starring Witherspoon and Aniston, has already been picked up for two seasons and will give viewers a look at what goes on behind the scenes of a morning talk show. Is it too early to already love this show?

See

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard star in this post-apocalyptic fantasy series, which takes place in the future and shows what life would be like if the remaining survivors of the world were completely blind.

Are You Sleeping?

Based on the true crime novel of the same name, the series — which stars Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, and Ron Cephas Jones — explores how the world's obsession with crime podcasts can have unforeseen consequences for both victims and suspects.

Dickinson

This half-hour comedy stars Hailee Steinfeld and dives into the origin story of 1800s poet Emily Dickinson.

For All Mankind

Written by Outlander's Ronald D. Moore, the series tackles the concept of what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Sounds like it's sure to be an experience that's out of this world. (Sorry, not sorry for the pun.)

However, keep in mind that this is just a handful of Apple TV+'s upcoming content. Some other projects to look forward to include Hala, Spielberg's Amazing Stories, Jennifer Garner-led My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, Little Voice, and the Sesame Street-themed series Helpsters.

Needless to say, if you thought you watched a lot of TV before this, just wait until Apple TV+ enters your life.