They're officially married. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married over the weekend. The talented duo, each of which sings and acts, enjoyed two ceremonies and multiple days of celebrations so they could honor both of their heritages, cultures, and backgrounds, according to CNN.

They married in both a Christian ceremony officiated by his father on Saturday, Dec. 1, as reported by Vogue, and in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 2. Each ceremony was held separately at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in India.

The couple, engaged since August, shared photos of the festivities on their Instagram feeds. It was a terrific way to incorporate their fans into their big day(s).

Of course Chopra's fans were eager to see what she wore throughout the many events of her wedding weekend. Vogue notes the bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown during the Christian ceremony. She also wore a variety of gorgeous, glamorous, and traditional looks. One thing was constant — besides her breathtaking wedding looks — and that was here ear-to-ear smile. Both she and her new husband looked incredibly happy as they exchanged vows and celebrated their relationship.

As both CNN and E! noted, they incorporated many Indian customs throughout the weekend. The bride traditionally wears red in the Hindu ceremony. In the traditional Indian Mehendi ritual, henna is applied to the bride's hands. Both bride and groom shared images from these and other parts of the ceremonies and weekend on their feeds.

On Friday night, Nov. 30, the pair performed at the pre-wedding ritual of Sangeet, which was a musical evening featuring dances by relatives and friends that looked like a serious good time.

Below are some of the looks the stunning pair wore during the wedding weekend.

1. Traditional Attire

Chopra's smile says it all. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her multi-colored dress and traditional jewelry, which celebrated the richness of her culture. But her smile was truly tell-all during the Mehendi ceremony where henna tattoos are applied to her hands.

2. A Champagne-Colored Ralph Lauren Gown

This video from the Sangeet certainly puts fans inside the wedding. It was full of bold and beautiful performances.

What a beautiful duo. Jonas wore a dark blazer, while Chopra stunned in a champagne-colored, spaghetti strap gown by Ralph Lauren with a statement, bejewled choker.

Here's a look at Chopra performing in her flowing gown at the Sangeet. The light color was a stunning contrast to her dark locks and lipstick.

The way the dress draped over her arm is such a lovely, elegant, and sophisticated touch — like everything she wore during the weekend.

The groom looked incredibly handsome in his sapphire blue coat, cream-colored pants, and loafers. He was flanked by his older (Jonas) brothers on either side in dark attire.

A beautiful time was had by all. As Jonas noted in a tweet, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

