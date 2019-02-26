Now that the Oscars are over, it's officially time to go all in on the movies of 2019, and it's looking like '90s kids have a lot to look forward to thanks to the new live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu. It's nearly impossible to count all of the Pokémon that appear in the new Detective Pikachu trailer, which came out on Tuesday, Feb. 26, which truly gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "gotta catch 'em all." Still, even if you can't spot all of them, the new clip did give fans a wider look at what Pokémon they can expect pop up in the movie.

The first live-action Pokemon movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, in a story about a boy named Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) who's looking for his missing father. Tim and Detective Pikachu, the latter of whom mysteriously lost his memory, join forces to find Tim's dad, which seems to have something to do with a larger case of disappearances. In one shot from the new trailer — the second that's been released — you see two missing persons signs for Squritle and Pancham.

As Polygon reported, the new movie follows the story told in the Nintendo 3DS game with the same title, and it hits theaters on May 10. That gives fans plenty of time to spot all of the Pokémon that might be hidden in the trailers. Some Pokémon have obvious appearances, though, and one of the biggest reveals of the trailer released on Tuesday is the return of Mewtew, who will likely be one of the most terrifying villains in the new live-action movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Of course in the trailer, Pikachu is hard to miss. But make sure you catch all of these other exciting appearances from the extremely realistic Pokemon of the 2019 film.

Ludicolo

The Grass and Water Pokemon has a silly appearance towards the beginning of the new trailer at a diner.

Charmander And Growlithe

If you look closely, it looks like Squirtle could be in the background too, but it's hard to tell.

Machamp And Snorlax

Seeing these life-like characters in the streets is likely a dream come true for many.

Snubbull

The Fairy Pokémon species is known for being intimidating, and the way it growls in the trailer proves that the filmmakers have stayed true to the Pokémon character's origins.

Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur's appearance in the trailer seems to suggest that all of the Pokémon have to be mean all the time.

Lickitung

Proving that Pokémon don't have to be menacing, this meme-able one knows how to make an entrance.

Bulbasur And Morelull

It looks like an epic adventure just from this frame.

Jigglypuff

A Jigglypuff appeared in the trailer with attitude.

Loudred

In a quick flash, you can see these amplifying creatures helping a DJ perform.

Eevee

Eevee looks electrifying in the new Detective Pikachu trailer.

Aipom

And this might be the one that will haunt your nightmares.

Greninja

The appearance of a fleet of Greninjas looks like quite the force in the trailer, which makes sense considering they're known to be quite threatening to their enemies.

Charizard

Charizard pops up in a couple of instances, seemingly as the big bad — until Mewtew arrives.

Mewtwo

After Mewtwo makes its menacing appearance in the new trailer, Pikachu narrates, "That's a twist, that's very twisty," in a hilariously meta moment. But is he really the villain here?

Mr. Mime

Seeing Mr. Mime brought to life might be creepier than you'd expected, but it's so worth it for the awesome comedy he provides.

Psyduck

In the first trailer you can see Psyduck more clearly, accompanying Lucy (Kathryn Newton), a journalist. So it would make sense if that beak behind her back in this shot was Psyduck's, though it's hard to be sure.

Throughout the trailer, a few quick flashes also seem to show Squirtle and Slowpog, but those could easily be other Pokemon as well. If there's one thing that's certain, it's that the amount of Pokémon in Detective Pikachu will feel like you're playing a whole new level of Pokémon Go.