All The Songs In '13 Reasons Why' Season 3 — Including A New Track From Charli XCX

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is mainly known for its controversial themes, mystery-driven plot, and angsty teen drama. But it's also mixed in some pretty great music along the way. So whatever twists and turns the new episodes bring on Friday, fans will be happy to know that the 13 Reasons Why Season 3 soundtrack will be available as soon as the show drops on Netflix.

As Interscope Records announced on Twitter, the full album will be released on Aug. 23, when you can either stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, or Google Play or buy it on iTunes or Amazon Music. As reported by Billboard, the tracklist will feature new music from Charlie XCX, YUNGBLUD, and 5 Seconds of Summer, among others, as well as songs from established artists like The Decemberists and Frightened Rabbit and up-and-comers including Alexander 23, Lauv, and K.Flay. The Season 2 soundtrack was nominated for a 2019 Billboard Music Award (losing out to The Greatest Showman), so the bar is pretty high this time around. Hopefully, it will be just as good — if not better.

But if you simply can't wait until Friday, you can find the full soundtrack below and start getting hyped for Season 3.

1. "Teeth" by 5 Seconds of Summer 5SOSVEVO on YouTube This brand new banger (as in, just dropped this Wednesday) from 5 Seconds of Summer opens the soundtrack.

2. "Die a Little" by YUNGBLUD British rock musician YUNGBLUD wrote his new single, "Die a Little," just for the show.

3. "f*ck, i'm lonely (feat. Anne-Marie)" by Lauv Lauv on YouTube Lauv has been making a name for himself with his smooth beats and catchy hooks, collaborating with artists like Troye Sivan ("I'm So Tired"), Julia Michaels ("There's No Way"), and now, Anne-Marie.

4. "Severed" by The Decemberists TheDecemberistsVEVO on YouTube Early aughts indie staple The Decemberists have made a comeback in recent years with the 2015 album, What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World and, of course, the 10th Anniversary of their seminal record, The Crane Wife. Their 2018 track, "Severed," off the album I'll Be Your Girl, appears in 13 Reasons Why to entertain the next generation of teenagers.

5. "Swim Home" by Cautious Clay CautiousClayVEVO on YouTube "I've been doing music my whole life, pretty much since I was seven," Josh Karpeh — known by his stage name Cautious Clay — told the FADER last year. He continued, saying that his first instrument was the flute, which he wanted to play after hearing it in a song. "I don't even know why I was drawn to it, to be honest, but I ended up doing it and it became such a fun thing for me."

‌ 6. "Another Summer Without You" by Alexander 23 Alexander23VEVO on YouTube Alexander just dropped his debut single in March, but he's already making a splash, as evidenced by the fact that he's made it onto a Netflix soundtrack. "I consider songwriting my talent," he told Early Bird in April. "I can make the beat in pretty much any genre, because I know that my personal taste and songwriting will tie it together, and it'll sound like an Alexander 23 track no matter what."

7. "Miss U" by Charli XCX Charli has already released singles with Troye Sivan, Lizzo, and Sky Ferreira for her upcoming new album, Charli, but "Miss U" appears to be a 13 Reasons Why exclusive.

8. "Favorite Drug" by daydream Masi daydreamMasiVEVO on YouTube While the audio for "Favorite Drug" doesn't seem to be available yet, daydream Masi has plenty of other tracks fans can listen to on Spotify — like the above "Lately."

9. "Keeping It In the Dark" by Daya DayaVEVO on YouTube Daya — who previously featured on The Chainsmokers' "Don't Let Me Down" — lends this morose but still catchy number to the soundtrack.

10. "Young Forever" by JR JR JR JR - Topic on YouTube Joshua Epstein and Daniel Zott from the Detroit-based indie band Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. changed their name to JR JR back in 2015 after confusion with them and the NASCAR driver became a problem. "We've had people drive long distances to shows only to be disappointed when they realize it's a neurotic Jew and wild haired gentile from Detroit they've paid to see," they explained to Billboard. However, they've continued making music under their new moniker, including their latest record, 2019's Invocations / Conversations.

11. "All That (feat. Jeremih)" by Drama Relax Drama Relax on YouTube In an Instagram post, musician Drama Relax described "All That (ft. Jeremih)" as "a real dream come truem" writing, "I made this record in my bedroom all by myself probably around 8 a.m. in the morning on GarageBand, anything is possible if you put the work in!"

12. "This Baby Don't Cry" by K.Flay K.Flay on YouTube While K.Flay may not sound familiar at first, fans have likely heard her songs like "Blood In the Cut," which was nominated for Best Rock Song at the 60th Grammy Awards.

13. "Walk Forever By My Side" by Twin Shadow Twin Shadow on YouTube "Walk Forever By My Side" won't be officially released until Friday, but Twin Shadow's other notable songs include "Saturdays (feat. HAIM)," "Old Love / New Love," and "To the Top," which sound like '80s power ballads in all the best ways.

14. "Slaves of Fear" by HEALTH HEALTHVEVO on YouTube Though HEALTH has been making music since 2007, the rock band is still fairly under the radar. Perhaps 13 Reasons Why will change that.

15. "All Your Life" by Angelo De Augustine LyricalGuys on YouTube Angelo De Augustine is an indie singer from Thousand Oaks, California, according to his Spotify. His songs are acoustic and melancholy, sung in a gentle falsetto à la Sufjan Stevens and Bon Iver.

16. "Culture" by Hembree HembreeVEVO on YouTube This rock band from Kansas City has just one album on Spotify — 2019's House on Fire. However, they were created out of the band Quiet Corral, which disbanded in 2013 when lead singer Jesse Roberts left, per the Kansas City Star. "We'd forgotten how to have fun with music," former Queit Corral member and current Hembree bandmate Garrett Childers told the paper. "We hadn't officially re-formed yet when we'd go to Isaac's place after work to drink beers and record, sometimes til 4 in the morning. And it was so much fun."

17. "Still Want To Be Here" by Frightened Rabbit Frightened Rabbit was formed in Glasgow in 2004, per their Spotify bio. Their most popular songs include "The Woodpile," "Modern Leper," and "Keep Yourself Warm." "Still Want to Be Here" comes from their latest record, 2016's Painting of a Panic Attack.