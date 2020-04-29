Normal People is a love story that isn't afraid of silence. That's reflected in Hulu's new TV adaptation of the beloved 2018 novel, which keeps its dialogue almost as sparse as in the book. It's also reflected in the Normal People soundtrack.

"[Normal People is] a different kind of love story than most of the teen dramas out there," music supervisor Maggie Phillips (Moonlight, The Handmaid's Tale), who worked on the series alongside Juliet Martin (Can't Cope, Won't Cope), told i-D. "It's not cool or flashy. It's quiet and earnest and restrained." Martin agreed, saying that they didn't want the music to "deflect what was happening between these two actors and this beautiful sense of place."

The resulting soundtrack is quiet and unobtrusive, allowing for Edgar-Jones and Mescal's performances to shine through. "I was left speechless by how they handled it," Phillips told i-D. The soundtrack also perfectly Irish: Phillips and Martin chose to feature lots of singer-songwriters, many of whom are Irish or from the UK.

Though author Sally Rooney helped to write six episodes of the show, she wasn't involved in the music supervision process. "I hope we made her proud!" Phillips said. See the full track listing and decide for yourself below.

Episode 1 Hulu "Hate Dah" by Super Silly

"Dear SJ" by Alex Gough

"Never Ending Circles" by CHVRCHES

"Warped Window" by Anna Mieke

Episode 2 Hulu "Did It to Myself" by Orla Gartland

"Hide and Seek" by Imogen Heap

"Crazy World" by Aslan

"Horn" by Nick Drake

"Angeles" by Elliott Smith

Episode 3 Hulu "Maybe" by SOAK

"Kiss You" by GLN

"Hey Now - Arty Remix" by London Grammar, ARTY

"Gimme Life" by TNAN, Viktoria Liv

"Dream 1 (before the wind blows it all away) - Pt. 1" by Max Richter

"I Never Got Off the Bus" by Tebi Rex, Local Boy

"Disco Inferno" by SUPERfreak

"Havin' a Party" by Flipside

"Only You" by Yazoo

Episode 4 Hulu "The Road to Kinawley" by James Cramer

"Atomos XI" by A Winged Victory for the Sullen

"Come on Dance" by John McNicholl

"Alone" by 7th Obi

"Locked In" by The Lock-In

"Talk About Nothing (Not Your Dope Remix)" by Cadre Cola, Not Your Dope

Deep Blue" by Mango X MathMan, Lisa Hannigan

"You and I" by Caribou

"Dogwood Blossom" by Fionn Regan

"Drop" by Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions

"Tell Me So" by Herb Johnson

"Highs and Lows" by August Roads

"Undertow" by Lisa Hannigan

Episode 5 Hulu "La Lune" by Billie Marten

"Dance 4 Sorrow" by Francis Lung

"Tumble Party" by Wild Front

"Go Wild" by Friedberg

"Men Are Trash" by Tebi Rex

"Nikes" by Frank Ocean

"Skate" by Tycho, Saint Sinner

"Hazeldene" by Royal Yellow

"Make You Feel My Love" by Ane Brun

Episode 6 Hulu "Too Much" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"I'm Happy Without You" by Ann Byers

"redlight" by Uly

"Smoke" by Gia Margaret

"It's Alright (feat. Strange Boy)" by delush

"I Know" by August Roads

"We Played Some Open Chords and Rejoiced" by A Winged Victory for the Sullen

Episode 7 Hulu "It's Okay with Me" by Broadway Express

"Metroma" by The Sei

Episode 8 Hulu "Dandelion" by Jealous of the Birds

"Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Nerina Pallot

Episode 9 Hulu "Rare" by Selena Gomez

"Old Bear" by Cloth

"Klangfall" by Joep Beving

"99 Luftballons" by Nena

"Groovy Train" by The Farm

"Berlin" by RY X

"Scene Suspended" by Jon Hopkins

Episode 10 Hulu "Love Really Hurts Without You" by Billy Ocean

"Cannibal Tree" by Yenkee

"Good Times" by Ellie Mae Rose

"Everything I Am Is Yours" by Villagers

Episode 11 Hulu "Breathe" by CamelPhat, Cristoph, Jem Cooke

"Strange Weather" by Anna Calvi, David Byrne