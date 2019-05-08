Everyone has those days when you're sat at your desk thinking about lunch from the start of day right up until it's time to eat. And, as soon as you've had lunch, it's on to dreaming about dinner. Maybe there's a food stuff in particular that gets the saliva flowing. Say, cheese for example? You're drooling aren't you? So the news that all you can eat cheese parties are happening in the UK could just be the best news you've heard all day.

I know, what a time to be alive. The events, called Homage 2 Fromage, which, hats off to them, is an incredible name, are all the rage and potentially going to be your new favourite night out.

The monthly cheese club began in Leeds and it looks like the cheesy goodness was too good for just one city. Oh yes, it has melted and spread to Sheffield, Harrogate, and Manchester. The whole idea behind the monthly cheese club, from the minds of founders Vickie and Nick, is to make things all about the cheese.

As they explain on their website, "The aim of the club is to celebrate great cheese in an informal fun way — this is not about snobby cheese and wine tastings, it is about sharing one of the greatest foods ever, in a simple, relaxed way".

No, you're crying. Cheese events that are all about the pure sweet, slightly smelly pleasure of your favourite snack? You better believe it. It's also the perfect chance to meet other cheese fans. Yes, to bond over brie and maybe even find romance over raclette. You also get to learn all about the ins and outs of the manufacturing of these dairy delights.

"Homage2Fromage helps you discover new cheese, meet like-minded cheese fans and hear some of the amazing stories behind cheese and cheesemaking," reads the website.

Each meet up is themed and has actual cheesy experts come in to have a little chinwag about the treats. Although TBH I can't confirm if you will be able to hear anything over all the munching. Important question: is this thing really a free for all?

According to the website you just have to wait for the very mysterious signal. You'll never guess what it is. "Vickie and I will call 'CHEESE!' This is your signal to tuck in, Help yourself to a piece or portion of each cheese, there will be crackers, bread and chutney, fruit and all kinds of accompaniments. Really, help yourself," it reads.

So how the heck do you get to one of these genius nights out? The best thing to do is to sign up to their mailing list to keep up-to-date on when their next club nights are. Tickets can be bought directly from their website and cost £15 each. And if you want to really be a part of Homage2Fromage, you can become a member for £20. Which will give you lots of perks like cheaper tickets, advance tickets, and a badge. Worth it for the badge alone IMO.

So go on, get wild, and unleash the cheese.