Nothing quite says "friendship" like a pair of matching tattoos. That's exactly what Amanda Seyfried did, when the cast of Mama Mia! got matching tattoos to commemorate their friendship.

In the July 20th episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, comedian and host Seth Meyers asked the actress about her small foot tattoo. Seyfried explained that while filming the first Mama Mia! installment, she became extremely close with fellow actresses Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley, who played her character Sophie's best friends. (They were essentially Rosie and Tanya in the making.) Well, life copied art and the trio became best friends in real life, and they decided to honor their chance meeting and newfound sisterhood by heading to the tattoo parlor to get their feet inked with the same design.

But the term they decided to get tattooed wasn't exactly your everyday ink choice. The trio got the word "minge" tattooed in a small cursive font on the side of their feet, which means something completely different in the United Kingdom than it does in the United States.

Because of that, Meyers asked the actress why they chose "minge" particularly and what it meant. "It's a term of endearment," Seyfried explained. This also clarifies why her Instagram handle is @mingey, meaning it's probably a nickname that her friends use on each other. But that wasn't the end of her explanation.

"But in England it means vagina," she added nonchalantly. "But in the U.S., where I spend most of my time, it just doesn't mean anything."

Seeing the hashtags she used when she debuted her tattoo on Instagram in 2014, it seems like a cheeky, inside-joke kind of tattoo.

She did admit that when she heads out to the U.K., however, her tattoo does sometimes get a few eyerolls. But it doesn't faze Seyfried.

"There’s a lot of judgment,” she laughs. "Which is fine, because it means so much more to me than 'vagina.'"

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

But seeing how Mama Mia! has such a sex positive story line, the tattoo is a beautiful way to honor the movie where they all met. The main character, Dona, never apologizes for having a beautiful summer of falling in love with three men, and there isn't any shame introduced into the fact that she is not entirely certain who the father is of her daughter, Sophie.

Seyfried has also been known to be vocal about women's rights and pushing back against sexist treatment, where in 2015 the actress spoke openly about wage inequality, and shared that she discovered she was once paid about 10% of her male co-star’s wage. "A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10% of what my male co-star was getting, and we were pretty even in status,” she said in an interview with Sunday Times. “I think people think that just because I’m easy-going and game to do things I’ll just take as little as they offer… It’s not about how much you get, it’s about how fair it is.”

Whatever the reason, the tattoo is a sweet and empowering statement.