Fenty Beauty recently announced that 20-year-old Amandla Stenberg will be its first celebrity beauty ambassador, following Rihanna herself. Stenberg is taking her role seriously, and just dropped her first beauty tutorial. Amandla Stenberg's Fenty Face makeup tutorial shows how the actress uses the Fenty Beauty line to get her glow-infused look. This Fenty Face video is similar to Rihanna's Tutorial Tuesday clips that she has made in the past.

The video launched on May 26, and Stenberg shared how she created her own Fenty Face. To begin, Stenberg put on Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 350, which is for tan skin with cool neutral undertones. Stenberg shared in the video that she doesn't tend to use brushes, but since she had "these gorgeous gorgina brushes" handy, she was going to make the most of it.

After the foundation was brushed on, Stenberg moved onto the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer in 350. This time The Hate U Give actress skipped the brush and dabbed the concealer on with her fingers. "I just like to work it in," Stenberg shared as she patted in the formula underneath her eyes and around her mouth.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on YouTube

Since she now had a clean palette to work with, next up Stenberg played with contouring. She grabbed the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Truffle. This gave her a soft contour with plenty of glow. Stenberg applied it to the hollow of her cheeks, and then buffed in the Skinstick formula with a makeup brush. She also ran the contour over her jawline, which Stenberg blended with her finger tips.

To set the contour, Stenberg used Fenty Beauty's bronzer. Specifically, she used the Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in the shade Private Island.

Continuing with her laid-back makeup routine, Stenberg moved onto highlighting with the help of her fingers. She used the Match Stix highlight in Rum, which was a gilded bronze shade. Just like the contour on her jawline, she blended the highlight with her fingers.

To add drama to her eyes, Stenberg used the Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette. She used Souq It 2 Me shadow to create her smokey eyeliner with the help of an all-over eyeshadow brush. On top of the liner, Stenberg used the gold shade Casablanca on her lids to add a soft touch of gilded color.

To finish off her beauty look, Stenberg moved onto her lips. She used Stunna Lip Paint in Uncuffed to paint them, which is a rosy mauve. Stenberg chose that color because she felt like it was close to her own lip color, keeping the look natural and fuss-free. Though getting such a natural-esque look does take some fuss when it comes to the bank account. All together this beauty routine would cost $224. But if you love Fenty Beauty and have most of these products anyway, it's a simple look to copy.

This tutorial was a great start for Stenberg's future beauty videos because it showed fans that you don't necessarily have to follow beauty "rules" when applying makeup. Stenberg used her fingers even when she had upscale brushes at her disposal, and she used an eyeshadow brush to put on her liner. Here's to seeing what she has in store next.