Amazon Prime Day's 100 Best Deals —  They're Up To 80% Off & Selling Out Fast

By

UPDATED (7/16/18, 8:53 p.m.): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17. There are tens of thousands of products on sale (and up to 80 percent off) across all categories, and sometimes, the best deals get lost in the chaos. If you're feeling overwhelmed, we're curating the best Prime Day deals around the clock as sales go live. Act now, because many deals are only available for a few hours — and will sell out quickly.

Click here to shop Prime Day deals up to 80% off on Amazon now.

67% Off This Highly-Rated Home DNA Test

Amazon
23andMe DNA Test— 67% Off

$100 (Was $299)

Amazon

Receive more than 75 personalized genetic reports, and understand what your DNA says about your health, traits, and ancestry; just send in a saliva sample, and your results will be ready in eight weeks.

51% Off One Of The Most High-Tech Electric Toothbrushes On The Market

Amazon
Oral-B Pro 3000 Electronic Power Rechargeable Bluetooth Toothbrush — 51% Off

$55 (Was $120)

Amazon

46% Off This Self-Cleaning, Professional-Grade Blender

Amazon
Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender – 46% Off

$298 (Was $550)

Amazon

With its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, 64-ounce container, and ability to actually heat foods, you can prep like a professional chef for nearly half the price.

34% Off A Luxury Sonic Facial Cleanser

Amazon
Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Cleansing Brush – 34% Off

$110 (Was $169)

Amazon

Remove makeup, sweat, and dirt six times more effectively than when using your fingertips, all thanks to this rechargeable two-speed cleansing brush.

Click Here To Shop More Prime Day Beauty Deals.

58% Off Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones For Android

Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Android Headphones – 58% Off

$125 (Was $299)

Amazon

If you have a Samsung or Android device, jump on these headphones that give you a deep, powerful sound while dampening all outside noises.

30% Off These Comfy, Moisture-Wicking Leggings

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Performance Capri Leggings (XS-XXL) — 30% Off

$12 (Was $16)

Amazon

Grab these moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch yoga capris for less than $12.

Click Here To Shop More Fashion Prime Deals

42% Off This Sleek, Spacious Backpack

Amazon
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack — 42% Off

$34 (Was $60)

Amazon

Thanks to its spacious main compartment, interior laptop sleeve, and media pocket with headphone port, you'll be so ready for work or school with this backpack.

40% Off This Specialty-Drink Keurig Coffee Machine

Amazon
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee Maker And Milk Frother – 40% Off

$108 (Was $180)

Amazon

For $108, you can make coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos right in your own kitchen.

50% Off Your New Best Friend For Hands-Free Style

Amazon
Echo Look — 50% Off

$99 (Was $199)

Amazon

The Echo Look takes full-body photos using just your voice, and it doubles as your personal stylist.

50% Off Alexa-Run Echo Dot With A Bonus Smart Plug

Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug — 50% Off

$40 (Was $80)

Amazon

Finally get yourself an Alexa-commanded Echo Dot with a cool smart plug thrown in as a bonus.

40% Off This Comfortable Upgrade For Your Existing Mattress

Amazon
LUCID 2 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Full Mattress Topper — 40% Off

$48 (Was $80)

Amazon

Upgrade any mattress with 2 inches of open-cell memory foam — it's even ventilated for a cooler, more breathable night's sleep, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

35% Off This 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker That Does Everything

Amazon
Instant Pot 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker — 35% Off

$59 (Was $100)

Amazon

This awesomely versatile pressure cooker performs seven functions in one pot.

50% Off This Skillet That Doesn't Even Require A Stove

Amazon
Bella Electric Skillet – 50% Off

$20 (Was $40)

Amazon

The special ceramic copper titanium coating cooks up to 30 percent faster than traditional non-stick pans, and you can use it anywhere on your counter.

67% Off This Blender With Three Built-In Travel Cups

Amazon
SharkNinja Pro Blenders — 67% Off

$50 (Was $150)

Amazon

The SharkNinja Pro Blender comes with three different-sized blending cups, and they're all travel-friendly thanks to the included lid.

62% Off A Stainless Steamer That Fits In Almost Any Pot

Amazon
Cuisinart Universal Steamer With Cover — 62% Off

$23 (Was $60)

Amazon

This stainless steel steamer universally fits other Cuisinart pots and pans, so you can steam just about anything easily and evenly.

40% Off This Easy Way To Keep Your Home Fresh And Moisture-Free

Amazon
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier — 40% Off

$15 (Was $25)

Amazon

It doesn't require any cords or batteries, but this rechargeable mini dehumidifier still traps excess moisture in its non-toxic gel beads.

Click Here To Shop More Prime Day Home Deals.

71% Off An Amazing (But Compact) Food Processor

Amazon
Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor — 71% Off

$23 (Was $75)

Amazon

Chop or grind anything — garlic, onions, nuts, herbs, or purees — all thanks to this mini food processor.

25% Off This Two-In-One Hair Tool With 5,000+ Reviews

Amazon
John Frieda Hot Air Brush — 25% Off

$27 (Was $35)

Amazon

Style your hair while you dry it; the John Frieda hot air brush directs heat between its ionic bristles to seriously speed up your styling time.

65% Off Straws That Won't Harm The Environment

Amazon
SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws — 65% Off

$7 (Was $20)

Amazon

This set of four stainless steel straws even comes with its own brush to clean the insides.

35% Off This Makeup-Removing Micellar Water

Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water — 35% Off

$10 (Was $15)

Amazon

It doesn't have any oil and it respects your skin's natural protective layer, but this Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water also removes makeup and impurities with virtually no effort.

29% Off This Easy Way To Make Fresh Bread At Home

Amazon
Oster Expressbake Bread Machine — 29% Off

$45 (Was $62)

Amazon

This life-changing machine has 12 bread settings and three crust settings to make all types of dough, breads, and even jams.

30% Off A Fast-Absorbing Lotion Made With Dead Sea Minerals

Amazon
AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Body Lotion — 30% Off

$10 (Was $15)

Amazon

This body lotion from AHAVA is made with real minerals from the Dead Sea, which quickly absorb into skin to nourish it without that greasy feeling.

42% Off This Smart Way To Access Your Toiletries

Amazon
eBags Toiletry Kit Bag — 42% Off

$15 (Was $25)

Amazon

Simply hang the eBags toiletry bag on a hook, door, or handle, and you can access all your essentials without taking up space on the counter.

60% Off This Extremely Portable Water Filter

Amazon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — 60% Off

$10 (Was $25)

Amazon

Sip directly through the LifeStraw to remove 99.99 percent of waterborne parasites and bacteria.

50% Off A Sous Vide Cooker That You Can Control Via Bluetooth

Amazon
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker — 50%

$75 (Was $150)

Amazon

This high-tech Sous Vide precision cooker heats the water to the optimal temperature, and it syncs right up to the app on your phone via Bluetooth.

25% Off This Giant Connect Four Lawn Game

Amazon
Yard Games Giant 4 Connect In A Row – 25% Off

$90 (Was $120)

Amazon

Fans love this top-rated giant Connect Four game set that comes with its own carrying case, a beautiful wood finish, and a tendency to be the hit at any social gathering.

10% Off This Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Amazon
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener With Foil Cutter – 10% Off

$18 (Was $20)

Amazon

Say goodbye to bottle opening mishaps with this cordless electric wine bottle opener that removes a cork in seconds and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

13% Off A Self-Cleaning Bidet That Attaches Right To Your Toilet

Amazon
Luxe Non-Electric Mechanical Bidet Toilet Attachment – 13% Off

$35 (Was $40)

Amazon

Bring hotel luxury directly into your home without breaking the bank, thanks to this self-cleaning bidet that easily attaches to any standard two-piece toilet.

30% Off This Easy Way To Set Your Makeup For All-Day Wear

Amazon
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder — 30% Off

$20 (Was $28)

Amazon

For up to 16 hours of smudge-proof, transfer-resistant wear, there's this weightless setting powder that won't cake up or settle into lines.

30% Off This Gorgeous Eye Shadow Palette

Amazon
stila Matte 'n Metal Eye Shadow Palette — 30% Off

$34 (Was $49)

Amazon

Thanks to this stila palette's triple-milled pigments, the warm metallic colors go on smooth and blend seamlessly.

35% Off A Top Coat That Seriously Extends Your Manicure

Amazon
CND Vinylux Long Wear Top Coat — 35% Off

$7 (Was 11)

Amazon

The 1,200-plus reviews on the CND Vinylux top coat are very impressive; one buyer even says, "My nail polish is still going strong and it's been 12 days."

30% Off This Three-In-One Men's Full Body Wash

Amazon
18.21 Man Made Wash — 30% Off

$17 (Was $24)

Amazon

Clean and moisturize from head to toe with 18.21 Man Made, which is a shampoo, conditioner, and body wash all in one — and it smells like sweet tobacco.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.