There are certain clothing items that people will spend days researching: the perfect white T-shirt, Chelsea boot, or little black dress, to name a few. But one product folks really have a lot of opinions on? Slippers. And according to the Amazon reviews on these cozy BOBS from Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slippers, this indoor footwear option is as good as it gets. Available in a range of muted colors and in regular and wide sizes, these clog slippers are begging to be on your feet.

Boasting a 4.6-star rating after more than 5,500 reviews, these slip-on style slippers check a lot of boxes for folks looking to maximize their coziness. First things first, the exterior is 100% cable knit sweater fabric, so automatically, these slippers are putting out cozy vibes. They also boast a faux fur-lined memory foam insole that molds to your foot, providing support and comfort every time you put them on. Reviewers do claim that the memory foam isn't as soft right off the bat as some competitor brands — but that is quickly remedied with wear. "It took me three days to wear them in and have them conform to my feet and now they are really warm, really cosy and really comfortable," wrote one reviewer.

The fuzzy lining and memory foam insole aren't the only details that have reviewers raving over these slippers. Unlike other, more flimsy slippers, they also provide some arch support, making them one of the more comfortable house shoes you could ever wear. What's more, these slippers are machine washable, so you can freshen them up if they start to get an unpleasant foot odor.

BOBS also has indoor/outdoor rubber soles, so you can wear them to the mailbox or even around town, as some reviewers noted. "I usually wear slippers around the house but I do have to go outside to take the dog out, get the mail, run a quick errand, and I have to change my shoes each time," writes reviewer ElleBee. "These are the perfect alternative because they are warm and comfy enough to wear around the house, but they are actual shoes so I can step outside with them without worrying about messing them up."

But one of the main draws of these slippers is that they aid a good cause. For every purchase of BOBS slippers, Sketchers makes a donation to the Petco Foundation to help save the lives of dogs and cats from shelters. That means these slippers are cozy and charitable, making them an ideal gift for a pet lover in your life.

Amazon reviewers are notoriously fickle, so if these slippers have won them over, you know that they're good. Pick them up for the person in your life who loves a soft, cozy shoe to wear around the house — even if that person is you.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.