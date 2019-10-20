Americans use millions of plastic straws every day, and since plastic does not easily decompose, thrown-out straws end up sitting in landfills or in the ocean (hurting marine life as a major consequence). Whether you’re making the switch away from plastic straws for environmental reasons or you’re simply looking for a cheaper alternative (since they can totally add up in cost), there is a simple and cute solution: affordable metal straws that are durable, easy to clean, and come in a variety of colors.

Made of food-grade stainless steel, this set of eight reusable straws from YIHONG are an Amazon best-seller that will stand the test of time: They won’t easily rust, break, or scratch. They're even dishwasher safe, unlike some other metal straws out there.

Each set comes with the following: four bent straws, four straight straws, a travel bag, and two cleaning brushes. There are four color options to choose from: chic black, a gorgeous gold, classic silver, and even a fun rainbow-colored pick.

The Best Stainless Steel Straws

These straws come in two different sizes to suit your preferences and drinks of choice. The 8.5-inch size is a good all-around pick, best for small- to medium-size glasses, while the 10.5-inch size is a good extra-long pick, ideal for use in larger tumblers and high-ball glasses.

And Amazon reviewers? Well they can’t get enough of this high-quality, BPA-free, and nontoxic yet super affordable pick. They give these reusable straws a standout 4.7-star rating after more than 3,600 reviews. As one reviewer wrote: “Easy to travel with, easy to clean and there's absolutely no change in taste. [...] Honestly, they're great not just because you're helping the world but because they don't get soggy like paper and edible straws, they don't bend and accidentally break like plastic straws and they won't cut your mouth like plastic straws. They are literally perfect.”

The carrying pouch, which closes up, makes them super easy to take with you to restaurants, coffee shops, parties, or wherever you would typically reach for a straw. One Amazon reviewer recommended leaving a few in the glove compartment of your car so you always have them on hand, and you can do the same with a purse or backpack as well. Oh, and if you're ordering a drink, make sure that you tell the server beforehand that you won't need a straw so they don’t accidentally bring you one. “When we're finished, I wipe them with a napkin, put them back into the bag and take them home to wash. It's so easy,” the fan explained.

One thing to keep in mind? Amazon reviewers cautioned to not bite down on these straws since stainless steel is much harder than plastic, paper, or silicone. And if you slip this into a hot beverage, remember that a stainless steel straw tends to get hot to the touch, too.

Fans have given these straws nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, and they've have proven their lasting power. “I love these straws! They’re durable and will probably last me forever. I love that they come with brushes because they do need to be cleaned, especially after a fruit smoothie,” a customer commented.

Being green has never been easier (or cuter) thanks to these rainbow-colored, silver, gold, or black straws. No wonder thousands of fans swear by them for everything from soda to water to cocktails to shakes. Best yet, Prime members can even get their hands on them in just two short days (double yay).

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.