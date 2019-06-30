Amazon’s Most-Wished For Sandals Are Only $35 — & They’re SO Comfortable

When it comes to sandals, sometimes it feels like you have to choose between style or comfort. But that's why thousands of fans have not only pushed the Plaka Palm Leaf sandals onto Amazon's best-sellers lists but also to the very top of the Most-Wished For list — these cult-favorite $35 sandals are cute shoes you can put the miles in.

Surprised that great accessories can be found at that same site you get backup chargers and books? If you haven't noticed, Amazon has been seriously stepping up its fashion game lately with designer labels, affordable trends, and even expanding into their own brands (that are usually wallet-friendly, too). And if you're skeptical about size, fit, or quality when shopping online, Amazon has you covered there, too. First, with Prime Wardrobe, which is a membership services that lets you try on select items before you buy. And second, with a robust reviews section where you can customer-uploaded pictures and read what previous shoppers have to say. Case in point: Plaka Palm Leaf sandals. These strappy flats have earned nearly 4,000 -glowing reviewers with shoppers gushing over the style and fit.

"I hate buying shoes online without being able to try them on, but I took a chance because these were so cute! To my surprise they fit perfectly the first time I ever put them on. They were completely comfortable from the first wearing," one customer writes.

Another shopper says they are "super comfortable for all day wear, and light enough to wear at the beach."

With a thick rubber sole for shock-absorption and traction, these sandals are handmade with a braided soft nylon top that moves with your foot. The gentle back strap keeps the shoes attached to your foot but it's still soft enough to not rub against the back of your heel. Plus, the ropes provide a little bit of stretch for adjustments so they can suit a range of foot widths and shapes. However, the designer doesn't recommend them for very wide feet.

"I was a little skeptical about these at first because it looked like the straps would rub and cause blisters all over my feet, but they are actually very comfortable, especially given how much walking I do," one buyer reports. "They hold onto my foot very well and I don’t find my foot slipping in them and they never feel like they will come off as I’m walking."

The curved and padded insole provides some support, but these are not the best choice for those who need a lot of arch support to walk a few miles in. However, for most customers, that hasn't stopped these from being comfortable. "These are super cute and comfortable. The ropes are smooth and stretch so easily adjusted. Nice padded sole but no arch support. I wore them all day and they were fine so seems the padded sole does the job," one customer writes.

Another fan says: "These offer just a little more cushion and are not 100 percent flat... slight incline from toe to heel, and have a strap so you are not flopping all over when you walk. I cannot wait to get more!"

Available in more than 20 colorways including fun multicolor braids and cork-inspired soles, there are lots of style options to choose from. And as important extras, these sandals are vegan and arrive packed in a reusable 100 percent cotton bag.

The water-resistant design was inspired by the designer's trip to Crete in the eastern Mediterranean (the name Plaka comes from a village there), so it makes sense that it's also a great shoe for travel. Since it's made of a rubber sole with ropes over top, they pack flat and without the worry that they'll get bent out of shape. The versatile look means you'll be able to transition from sightseeing to dinner with ease, and, customers have found these very comfortable to walk in — even on cobblestones.

"These are my favorite sandals because, believe it or not, they are meant for walking. My family and I visited Europe a couple months ago and I wore these most days my family and I toured the cities by foot," one fan writes. "It was unbelievable how comfortable they were throughout all of our European vacation; I honestly never felt the slightest of foot pain. No chafing or uncomfortable pokes from the braided straps, even after hours of museum lines and cobblestone ventures…. A nice bonus: You will receive compliments on these like it’s your job."

If you need them quickly, they qualify for free two-day Prime shipping. And while the Palm Leaf style is the most popular, there's also a well-reviewed Seashell braid style available.

