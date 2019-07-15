Anytime brands make the jump to be more inclusive in the clothing they offer, it’s a huge win for plus size people. As fast fashion continues to recognize the need for plus size apparel, American Eagle is extending its Curvy Jean Collection up to a size 24. Plus, the brand’s denim line has all new styles to celebrate.

When first launched, American Eagle’s Curvy Jean Collection sizing had ranged from 00-20 in five different lengths. The line was created in order to eliminate the common waistband gap that shoppers often run into when shopping for jeans. However, according to a press release from the brand, the sizes in the collection are getting a size extension in the 12 new styles that recently dropped starting July 23.

Not only will women’s sizes be offered from 00-24, but extended sizing will also be offered in sizes 26 to 48 for the brand’s men’s department. Shoppers can expect a bunch of new washes in the recently launched jean collection from all black ankle-length jeans with distressed cut-outs to white and light blue denim high-waisted washes. All of the jeans in this upgraded collection will be available in 5 lengths, 5 rises, and 6 degrees of stretch so that every body can live their best life in denim.

The extended sizes of American Eagle's jean collection will be offered both in-store nationwide and online later this month. Until then, peep some of the best picks below before American Eagle’s size extension drops.

American Eagle Curvy High-Waisted Jegging

One can never go wrong with a pair of mid wash jeans and these from American Eagle offer more room in the thigh and hip areas so you can steer clear of having to size up.

American Eagle Curvy Mom Jean

Mom jeans have made a comeback in 2019, and these pair are play on the distressed ripped jean. These jeans feature a tapered hem at the ankles with a "repaired" look in the patches. Shoppers can nab this denim for $59.95.

American Eagle Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High Waisted Jegging

For those who enjoy their jeans distressed distressed, these are their fix. With plenty of quirky rips in the knee, thigh, and hip, wearers can rock these like a '90s hipster.

Curvy Super High Waisted Jegging Crop

A more subtle ripped jean can be found in these high-waisted crops. These one pair of black jeans can go with just about anything from your scene closet.

AE Ne(x)T Level Curvy High-Waisted Jegging

Light wash jeans may not always be the easiest to keep clean, but they're so worth the look. These Curvy High-Waisted skinny jeans will leave plenty of stretch without leaving behind any extra waist gaps.

AE Ne(x)T Level Curvy Highest-Waisted Flare Jean

The 2000s are alive and kicking in this cute pair of high-waisted flare jeans. Pair these with white kicks, or a pair of platform sandals to warp you back in '00s fashion.

Jeans are a classic apparel item that won't be going out of style anytime soon, so when brands can offer up more for plus sizes, everyone can feel just that much more included.