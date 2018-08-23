Ice cream lovers and Disney fans, unite and rejoice! For Ample Hill Creamery has Mickey Mouse square pint collection that are begging to fill up your freezer. In celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, Ample Hills Creamery has collaborated with Disney for this deliciously nostalgic collection. And what better way to celebrate a birthday than with ice cream.

Ample Hills is known for their delicious ice cream cakes, and these new ice cream flavors are essentially an ice cream cake in a pint. The Disney Mickey Mouse collection of ice cream features three brand new flavors inspired by different kinds of birthday cakes. There’s Triple Chocolate Surprise, which pays tribute to black and white malts and has pieces of chocolate cake, ribbons of dark chocolate buttercream frosting, and Mickey Mouse-shaped pieces of white chocolate filled with fudge. It is a chocolate lover’s dream, to say the least. Peanut Butter Jamboree is like if a peanut butter and jelly sandwich fell in love with ice cream. There’s peanut butter frosting, pieces of strawberry cake, and the signature Mickey-shaped pieces with a peanut butter outside and a jelly inside. If you’re wondering what nostalgia tastes like, it is that ice cream.

The final pint, Confetti Celebration, is everything you could ask for from a birthday cake-themed ice cream: sweet cream flavored ice cream, pieces of confetti cake, yellow buttercream frosting ribbons, and yellow Mickey-shaped white chocolate pieces that are with lemon cream. Excuse me while I wipe this drool off my laptop.

In case the flavors alone aren’t enough to sell you, the packaging for this collection is equal parts adorable and nostalgic. Each pint features cartoon strip-like illustrations in different classic stylings of Mickey and friends along the sides of the box. Fittingly, these story depicted in the illustrations all show Mickey celebrating a birthday, with each illustrations including design elements that tie all three pints in together.

“On a round pint, you have ultimately one surface that moves around the container,” co-founder Brian Smith tells FoodNavigator-USA. “But on a rectangular pint, we now have multiple surfaces or panels to better tell an illustrated story through time—kind of like an illustrated children’s story book or comic strip.”

Oooh, dessert and a show!

The shape of the pint is also meant to be nostalgic, harkening back to the rectangular paperboard pints sold during the 1930s and ‘40s. Plus, each pint comes with plastic spoons tucked into the top making the ice cream perfect for sharing. (If, you know, you have the self-control not to eat it all by yourself.)

In addition to being downright adorable, the square-shaped pints are also perfect for stacking. So, you can stock up on all three of the flavors without taking up too much space in your freezer. But what else could be a better use of your freezer space? Frozen veggies? Do those comes with Disney cartoon illustrations and in fun Mickey Mouse shapes? I think not.

The collection doesn’t officially launch until late September. However, if you want to make sure you’re one of the first to give these special edition flavors a try, you can pre-order the Disney Mickey Mouse collection right now. For $45, which includes shipping, you can try a pint of each of the three flavors. And yes, the ice cream will arrive fresh, remaining frozen through the mail. What a time to be alive.

Is $15 a pretty steep price for a pint of ice cream? Sure. A pint of Halo Top, for example, runs about $4 a pint. But does Halo Top come with Mickey-shaped chocolate pieces? Does your Ben and/or Jerry feature nostalgic Disney illustrations? If those are the things that tickle your ice cream fantasy, perhaps fifteen bucks is a reasonable amount to pay.