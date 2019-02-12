Guess who's back! On Feb. 12, Amy Schumer revealed that she has a new comedy special set to debut in March. Titled Amy Schumer Growing, the Netflix stand up special will premiere on the streaming service on March 19 and will see the I Feel Pretty star discussing marriage, politics, pregnancy, and more. Filmed during one of Schumer's recent performances in Chicago, Growing is the comedian's second televised stand-up special, following 2017's The Leather Special, which also debuted on Netflix. This new one, though, is described by Schumer herself as "the best special" she has ever done.

“Hi guys! It’s me, Amy," she shared in the Instagram video on Thursday, adding, "I know it probably seems like I’ve been pregnant for like 1,000 years to you guys. It’s not just all relaxing and eating donuts" — before taking a bite out of a chocolate donut. Schumer then joked more about her pregnancy, claiming that the announcement she wanted to reveal was actually about the baby's sex (she joked that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, don't care about their future child's gender identity as long as they don't identify as a DJ). Soon, though, the comedian cut to the chase for the real announcement, which revolved around her upcoming comedy special.

Schumer’s previous deal with Netflix made headlines in 2017 when it was reported that she had asked the streaming giant for more money after learning that male comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were being paid higher amounts for their respective comedy specials. “I believe women deserve equal pay,” Schumer stated in an Instagram post at the time. “However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time.”

She continued the post by adding, “I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer.”

In the two years since The Leather Special premiered on Netflix, Schumer has been busy in both her professional and personal lives. She costarred with Goldie Hawn in the comedy movie Snatched, took on a more serious role in the biographical war drama film Thank You For Your Service, and was the leading lady in the following year's rom-com I Feel Pretty. 2018 also saw the actor getting married just days after making her relationship social media official, and in October of that year, she announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

With so much having gone on in her life and the world at large since Schumer's last comedy special, it will be interesting to see how the comedian approaches each subject in the new special — especially those that are new to her like marriage and motherhood.