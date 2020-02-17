As much as social media can feel like a curse at times, it also has the power to lift people up in their toughest moments. Such is the case for Amy Schumer, who shared an update about her IVF journey in an Instagram post on Saturday, Feb. 15. In the post, the 38-year-old comedian made a point of thanking her fans for sharing their own stories with her and serving as a vital support system during this grueling process. She also revealed that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, successfully got one embryo during their recent round of IVF, which they hope to use for Baby No. 2.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" Schumer explained in the caption. "For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

From there, the I Feel Pretty star switched gears and turned the attention to her fans with a heartfelt message, thanking them for their unending support throughout this trying time. "I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported," she continued, noting how much she admires those who have also gone through the process, which is both "painful and mentally grueling" on multiple levels. "I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

Schumer wrapped up the message by stating how grateful she and Fischer are for their son and how luckily she feels to have the resources to help their family continue to grow. "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process," she added, while noting that her phone number is in her bio for those who want to reach out and share with her their own personal story with IVF.

Schumer first opened up about her IVF experience back in January, revealing that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization in the hope of having a second child and giving her nine-month-old son a younger sibling. "I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she said in an Instagram post at the time. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do."

Now it seems all of that time and effort is paying off, which will hopefully give hope to other aspiring moms out there.