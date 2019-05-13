This new mother has a powerful message for women around the world. Over the weekend, Amy Schumer shared another baby photo on Instagram, and the post included a lengthy note about the doula and health professionals who helped during the birth process, as well as a testament to mothers' strength. The star also explained how hyperemesis, a complication resulting in severe nausea, made her pregnancy more difficult and thanked the women in her life who offered support during those tough times.

The comedian's Mother's Day weekend post comes just a week after her baby arrived. On May 6, Schumer announced the birth of her son on Instagram. She posed for a picture with her baby and husband, writing in the caption, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born".

In her latest message, Schumer shared more insight about the birth process, starting with a message about the how strong women could be. She wrote:

"Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh*t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f*cking warriors and capable of anything."

In the caption, Schumer went on to discuss her experience working with a doula. "I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth," she said. "what do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process."

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer has been candid about struggling with hyperemesis, so the comedian offered thanks to the women and organizations who helped her through it. She said:

"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f*ck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition. The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones"

Schumer also shared that 1 in 5 births take place without delivery care attendants, and urged fans to get involved with organizations dedicated to providing high-quality care for women around the world. She pointed fans toward Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the global maternal health crisis, as per the organization's website.

In another part of the post, Schumer wrote:

"All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to 'keep going' or telling me 'it will be worth it'. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right."

Friends and fans found Schumer's post moving, showing their support in the comments. For example, Debra Messing wrote, "It's astonishing what women can do. Congratulations Amy! My favorite part starts now - the long nursing dates where he just stares into your eyes. It's so powerful. Enjoy!" Ilana Glazer added, "full body chills. you are strong & awesome. congrats & thank you." Several fellow comedians — like Nick Kroll, Laura Benanti, and Aidy Bryant — also shared loving messages with the star.

Schumer clearly relied on loved ones during the more difficult days of her pregnancy, and now she's trying to make sure other women have that same support network. Her wisdom about women's strength shows that she will have so much to teach her new baby as well.