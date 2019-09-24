After launching two influencer-made eyeshadow palettes with Alyssa Edwards and Jackie Aina already this year, Anastasia Beverly Hills is creating more products inspired by the its president, Claudia “Norvina” Soare. The makeup mogul just announced her third and final Norvina Pro Palette as part of her Norvina collection for the brand. And the palette is coming just in time for the start of autumn.

According to a press release from ABH, the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 is filled with the same 25-pan oversized format as the Norvina Pro Pigment Palettes Vol. 1 & Vol. 2. President Norvina launched her first self-titled eye palette in July 2018 which featured ABH’s traditional 14 shades of mattes and shimmers. Now, she's expanded on her first namesake palette with a full collection including (now) three pro palettes and 10 loose glitters.

The latest palette features mostly neutrals and warm tones, as well as a handful of highly pigmented neon shades that'll help you can continue creating Euphoria-esque looks. Plus, you’ll be pleased to know the same super large mirror found in the first two Norvina Pro Palettes is also in this one.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

This final palette also retails for $60 like the first two launches. You can get it along with the rest of the Norvina Pro Palette family on Sep. 26 exclusively at Sephora stores and online at Sephora.com.

Not sure which Norvina palette would fit best in your makeup collection? Let's break down the biggest differences. The first Norvina Pro Palette is like a brighter expansion on the original Norvina palette with purples, pinks, deep berry neutrals, and neons. The second Norvina Pro Palette contains neons, electric blues and greens, neutrals, and yellows. Even though there are now three gigantic palettes (and therefore a lot of shades) in the collection, Norvina explained in a Twitter thread that each one tells a tale of its own.

"I like telling color stories," Norvina continued in response to a fan. "So you can actually wear it instead of just being in awe of all the glorious color but not knowing where to go."

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

The brand recommends a series of products from the lineup that you can use with your eyeshadow look to complete a full makeup routine. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Primer will help these pigments pop even more, the Brush 3 is ideal for detail work, the Liquid Liner can create a killer cat-eye, and the Dewy Set Setting Spray can lock in all your hard work.

These eye pigments are colorful AF, and one of the brand's biggest tips for the palette is when you apply any of the shades, make sure to pack on the colors with a dense brush and blend it out with a fluffy brush. You can also use the more neutral shades for different parts of the face as a blush, contour, or colorful highlight. But be light handed with your eyeshadow brushes because when they say a little goes a long way, they mean it.

Now that Norvina has closed out her Pro Palette Collection, there are plenty of options to choose from. Like Norvina said, these pigment palettes have stories, and beauty lovers are now prepared to tell each one.