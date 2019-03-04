Anastasia Beverley Hills is the eyebrow sculptor behind the brows of some of the biggest celebs in Hollywood. From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, the A-listers have sang the brand's praises since its inception in the '90s. And now Anastasia Beverley Hills launched Dipbrow Gel, its first brow product in three years.

When ABH launched its first product line in 2000, it was eyebrow based. Committed to shaping brows with the geometry of its patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method, the brand launched products to go with defined brows. These makeup staples are widely credited with fueling the multi-billion dollar business that surrounds arches today. From pencil thin Pamela Anderson brows in the '90s to the faded Instagram brows of 2017, people needed products to create the trends. ABH was the one that delivered them.

But since then, ABH has expanded to include palettes, glitters, and lipsticks. The break from the brow world is now over, and the Dipbrow Gel is the outcome.

Combining two of the brand's most iconic products, the Dipbrow Gel will take your arches to a new level. Two of ABH's most loved products are the Dipbrow pomade and the Tinted Brow Gel, and this launch combines the two. The pomade is a waterproof wax that could help you fill in and detail brows. The brow gel sets and tints brows with flexible hold. It also adds dimension with light-reflecting pearls for a touch of shimmer. Now, instead of buying multiple products to achieve the perfect brow, you can invest in the Dipbrow Gel.

Dipbrow Gel $18 Anastasia Beverley Hills BUY AT ANASTASIA BEVERLEY HILLS

The Dipbrow Gel is a highly pigmented, waterproof gel. It has a smudge-proof formula that lasts more than 12 hours. If you have always struggled with keeping your perfectly defined arches until happy hour, this product could be the one to help. It is also waterproof, so you can be caught in the drizzle with it and not have your arches running down the sides of your cheeks. The long-lasting formula also adds volume to the brows, creating a naturally full appearance.

The color can be directly applied onto both your brow hairs and skin, meaning you can use the gel to create a shape that you don't naturally have. Just like the Dipbrow pomade, you can also put on the formula using a brow brush.

One of the most exciting details about this new product launch is its color range. The Dipbrow Gel will come in 11 different shades, tinting brow hair with warm, cool, and neutral tones. Never again will you have to choose from a basic selection of black, brown, red, and blonde.

This doesn't come as a surprise, though. ABM has a Brow Pro Palette that contains 11 dual-split shades of Brow Powder Duo, proving that the brand has been serious about color ranges from the get-go.

And if you want a small Dipbrow Gel in your purse throughout the day or in your carry-on when taking trips, there is a travel size version. Dubbed the Dipbrow Gel Mini and clocking in at $9, it's perfect for on-the-go moments.

The Dipbrow Gel is launching on March 4 at anastasiabeverlyhills.com and it lands in stores on March 7. Go get your best brows yet.