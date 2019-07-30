It looks as though 50 is the new 40 when it comes to foundation shade ranges. While Rihanna's Fenty Beauty reinvented the concept of foundation inclusivity by offering 40 shades, other brands are following suit and offering more hues. Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Luminous Foundation is dropping in 50 shades. While Anastasia Beverly Hills is perhaps best known for its ace brow products, smudge-proof and comfortable wear matte liquid lipsticks, and absolutely epic eye palettes, the brand is leaping forward and expanding in a few ways with this launch. ABH currently sells a matte finish, cream stick foundation, but it only comes in 30 shades. Therefore, this liquid foundation launch is the logical and inclusive next step since it offers a new foundation formula and embraces even more people with 50 shade choices.

Here's everything else you need to know about the ABH Luminous Foundation. Each bottle costs $38, which is on par with most liquid foundations by similar prestige brands like MAC, Lancôme, and Urban Decay. ABH Luminous Foundation officially arrives on Aug. 4 via the Anastasia Beverly Hills site. It will also be available at Ulta retail locations and through the Ulta site at the same time. A wider roll out at additional retailers is planned for Aug. 15. So you'll have several options to swatch the formula in stores in order to find your perfect shade match.

The formula is vegan and cruelty-free. It offers long-wearing and medium coverage that you can build as you wish. It also boasts a natural, skin-like finish and will leave you with just the right touch of glow, according to the caption of the Instagram post announcing the launch date. Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation is fragrance-free, gluten-free, and suitable for customers with sensitive skin. So this product ticks off a lot of boxes and considers skin tone, type, and needs.

The brand, which teased the foundation range back in April, also shared a series of photos in an Instagram post that demonstrates the fair, light, medium, tan, and deep color categories in real life. These shots can serve as a tool to help customers to decipher which of the dewy hues will work best for their tones and undertones.

Passionate ABH fans will also notice that pump bottle features quite a bit of an aesthetic departure for the brand. With the word "Foundation" stamped in a bold and thick, pop art-style font on one side while the brand’s instantly familiar and flowery logo is visible on the other, it's truly an unexpected exercise in contrasts. Company president Claudia Soare, aka Norvina and the daughter of the company's namesake founder Anastasia Soare, anticipated the curiosity about the packaging. She took to Twitter to explain that it was designed for ease of use.

Norvina posted, "If anyone's wondering why the packaging is so loud, MUAs can relate if you ever opened a make up case and saw all of those glass components that you have to carry. In that moment when you're in a rush, you just wish you saw what it is that you were looking for." Point taken.

Now is as good a time as any to make a reminder in your smartphone to check out this launch on Aug. 4. You can spend some advance time pouring over the Instagram photos to decide which shade most closely matches your own skin tone.

Who needs 50 shades of gray when you can have 50 shades of foundation?