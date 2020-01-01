There were several NYE celebrations audiences could settle in with, but CNN's New Year's Eve was particularly lit. Early in the program, hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen began taking shots, which some fans theorized was the reason they felt emboldened to tell a story involving Cooper's then-93-year-old mother saying the word "c*ck." Naturally, the news anchor repeated the word on-air, to the delight of audiences everywhere.

The news anchor was hesitant to repeat her mother's story word-for-word, so Cohen took over. "She turned to Anderson and said, 'He's not going to ask me who has the biggest BEEP of anyone I've ever been with,' right?'" the Bravo personality recounted.

Cooper then corrected his co-anchor, saying, "She turns to me out of the blue and goes, 'He's not going to ask me who has the biggest c*ck in Hollywood, is he?'"

"And you said it!" Cohen responded. Fans were similarly stunned and delighted.

More to come...