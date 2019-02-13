Ahh, the miracle of life. It's a beautiful thing, isn't it? Less than two weeks after his son was born via surrogate, Andy Cohen opened up about his new baby to People. The Watch What Happens Live host already sounds like *such* a proud papa, by the way. You can basically like, feel him beaming throughout the entire interview.

Benjamin Allen Cohen came into the world on Feb. 4, as per his dad's Instagram post, and by Feb. 13, he'd managed to snag his very first magazine cover. That's got to be some kind of record, right? Now, he didn't snag the cover solo — he had to share it with his famous father. He's totally a tiny star in-the-making, though.

Cohen had a lot to say about his experience in the delivery room, and there was one thing in particular that really surprised him. "I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered," he joked to People of his baby boy. "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed." Same. That kid's dark, thick locks are truly impressive.

After Benjamin was born, Cohen cut the umbilical cord himself, according to the publication. "He was so alert for the first two hours," the host reminisced. "His eyes were wide open. He didn’t cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it." Aww.

While this isn't the first photo Cohen has shared of his son — Benjamin made his social media debut on his dad's Instagram the day he was born — their joint People cover does mark the first time the world has seen the 2-week-old's face.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," the Bravo personality announced on Feb. 4, alongside a black and white photo of him cradling his son against his chest. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

Over the next few days, Cohen shared several more photos of his newborn on Instagram, each of them concealing the child's face. There's a shot of him and his son's godfather where you can just barely see Benjamin's chubby little cheeks. There's a pic of Cohen on a private plane, fully equipped with an itty-bitty baby carrier — the host called "#DadGear" in the caption — strapped to his front. Then there's a photo of the sweet little guy holding his proud papa's finger while adorably decked out in a Snoopy onesie — the same Snoopy onesie he's wearing in one of the People photos, actually.

As for how Cohen plans on raising his son, "I think I will be [a] strict [dad], but I have a sense of what to get hysterical about and what to let slide," he told the publication. "I don’t want to be a helicopter dad. I don’t want to stress him out. I don’t want to stress myself out."

Totally understandable. There's a good chance Benjamin might get a little stressed out if his dad continues to share photos of him when he gets older — teenagers, amirite? — but for now, fans can still "ooh" and "aww" over his sweet little face. Congrats, Andy!