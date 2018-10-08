Angelina Ruiz's Photography Is Creating Community On Instagram

Angelina Ruiz finds inspiration in the concrete jungle where she grew up. The Puerto Rican photographer, hailing from the Bronx, N.Y., uses her lens to capture New York City in its current state, while also remembering the cultural landmarks that no longer exist. Her work focuses on Latinx heritage, LGBTQ+ identity, gentrification, and feminism. That's why she's included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Latinx voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Describe yourself in one line, including how you identify and what you do.

“I am a 25-year-old Puerto Rican photographer from Bronx, N.Y.”

What do you hope people take away from following you on social media? “Through following me on social media, I hope that people can truly get a sense of who I am as an artist. I am constantly trying to find a sense of togetherness in space. These spaces vary throughout my work, from man-made to natural, as well as capturing the remnants of those who once existed there. I simply have a love for the nuance that surrounds me.”

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Latinx community? “As a member of the Latinx community, I realized that being weary of my place in the art world was a feeling more common than I thought. Often times, my anxieties prompted me to use my life experience and familiar spaces to create work. I discovered that through working on the local level, I was able to find inspiration. Whether it be the neighborhood I grew up in, or simply the interiors of my apartment — through these spaces, I was able to truly understand my vision. These practices have motivated me to reach out to others and begin to create an artistic community of my own.”

Who's another Latinx person you would recommend to follow on social media?

“A Latinx person that I would love to recommend to follow is my good friend and jewelry designer, Lorenia Henriquez, a.k.a Luni. Luni is a contemporary lifestyle brand for modern goddesses, currently specializing in handmade pieces catered to your self expression. IG @luni.style.”

Follow Angelina Ruiz on Instagram, @angelinaruizphoto.