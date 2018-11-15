The widespread devastation from three wildfires across California has already claimed hundreds of thousands of acres of land, thousands of homes, and a record number of lives — and the flames are still not entirely contained, as of Wednesday. The impact of the wildfires can be hard to comprehend, especially if you don't live in the affected area. But it's not just people and homes that are dealing with the catastrophic effect of such massive natural disasters: it's animals, too. The good news is that there are plenty of animal shelters to donate to as the California wildfires continue, if you're feeling like helping out some furry friends.

To NBC News on Monday, Allison Cardona, the deputy director of Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control, said that there were an estimated 10,000 pets or more who have been displaced or lost as a result of the Woolsey and Hill Fires. She also confirmed that her organization is currently caring for 550 horses, as well as several hundred other animals like cows, that have been displaced by the fires, as well.

Sometimes it can feel especially heartbreaking to imagine animals becoming lost, injured, or otherwise disabled in the face of such devastation. Here are some amazing organizations that can help you contribute to the welfare of the animals affected by the California wildfires:

The Humane Society of Ventura County Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Humane Society of Ventura County wrote that it was open to accept animals for those who had to evacuate and were in need of sanctuary for their animals. If you donate to the HSVC, 100 percent of your proceeds will go towards serving the animals in their care.

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation Matthew Simmons/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has a disaster relief program that provides supplies, training, and equipment to support situations such as these wildfires. For example, the foundation has four "Animal Safe" trailers that provide temporary shelters to animals who have been evacuated due to natural disasters.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Per CNN, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group is an organization that works with local law enforcement to take in rescued animals. The organization reported that it has received over 5,000 calls and requests for help since the Camp fire began. You can donate to the nonprofit here.

Butte County Humane Society Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Butte County Human Society in Chico has set up a food supply and pantry for those who have lost everything in the fires. It's open every day from nine in the morning to five in the evening. You can donate to their pantry here.

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA pasadenahumane on Instagram On Instagram, the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA wrote, "With fires looming in nearby cities, we mobilized staff and volunteers to help in any way we could. So far, we have taken in animals from Baldwin Park Animal Shelter so they could make space for evacuated animals from Agoura Hills Animal Shelter." Donating to this organization will help them to continue taking care of these displaced pets, in the form of medical care, food, blankets, and more.