It's a hard day for Pitch Perfect fans. Two of its alumni, actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have split after two-and-a-half years of marriage. People confirmed the news on Friday, April 19. Regarding their break-up, the couple released the following statement to Bustle:

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

The pair initially met on the set of the first Pitch Perfect film and began dating in June 2013. They got married in October 2016 in front of several of the film franchise's co-stars including Elizabeth, Rebel Wilson, Ben Platt, and Brittany Snow, who served as a bridesmaid.

More to come...