Anna Kendrick always knows how to handle the spotlight, so when she went on stage at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards to accept the award for Choice Comedy Movie Actress, it was odd when she seemed distracted. But that was only because she was listening to the announcer say that she also won for Choice Twit, or best Twitter account. While Anna Kendrick accepted her Teen Choice Awards, she had some words for fellow Choice Twit nominee Ryan Reynolds.

She joked, "I know Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face Ryan! I beat you! Stay in your lane!" Of course she was going to say something funny when she accepted an award for her hilarious Twitter account. Some viewers might have been a little thrown off by her Ryan Reynolds reference, but rest assured — this Twitter beef has some history. The joke was not random.

