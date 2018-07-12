On June 8 chef, author and travel TV host Anthony Bourdain passed away while making his show Parts Unknown in France. The show was filming its 12 season when Bourdain died unexpectedly, due to what officials ruled as suicide, at age 61. For fans of Bourdain, the news came as a heartbreaking shock, and many people are still grieving the beloved figure's loss. Yet there was reason to celebrate when, on July 12, Anthony Bourdain was posthumously nominated for multiple 2018 Emmy Award that recognized Parts Unknown as one of the year's best informational series or specials.

Not only did Parts Unknown receive a nomination for the show overall, but it received six nominations total. According to Vulture, Parts Unknown was nominated for the categories: Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. According to the Emmys site, Bourdain personally would win the awards for Outstanding Writing (for his work as a writer of the episode "Southern Italy") or Outstanding Informational Series (for his role as an executive producer).

For Bourdain's fans, these nominations are bittersweet since Parts Unknown was incredibly important to so many people. Bourdain himself has received 20 Emmy nominations in total, winning four of them in the past for Parts Unknown. The CNN travel docu-series has For fans of the show, a posthumous nomination serves as both well-deserved recognition and a brutal reminder of the fact that Bourdain won't attend the 70th Annual Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018. Like a plum wine that Bourdain would taste while traveling through Thailand, the nomination in 2018 is bittersweet, and fans have taken to Twitter to share their strong feelings following the news.

More to come...