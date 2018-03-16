Celebrity gossip site Page Six seems to have set off Anthony Scaramucci, New York financier and former White House communications director. In a series of scathing remarks Thursday night, Scaramucci blasted Page Six editor Emily Smith on Twitter. The Mooch launched his Twitter tirade after Smith broke the news that Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa were seeking divorce. The couple had not officially confirmed the divorce when Page Six published the reports.

This tweet from Smith seems to be the starting point for Scaramucci's public attack on Page Six:

It is turning into a wild day @PageSix. Trump Jr's wife files for divorce and @Scaramucci is so upset about being spotted he's calling around the newsroom yelling

Scaramucci responded by tweeting that Smith "enjoys" hurting people. He and his wife Deidre Ball also wished Don Jr. and Vanessa the best, with hopes the couple could work it out. As for the part of the tweet about Scaramucci being "so upset," Smith was probably referring to an article Page Six recently published about him. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Scaramucci and Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle were spotted having an "intimate" conversation.

The ex-Trump aide then called out both Smith and Francesca Bacardi, the author of the Scaramucci and Guilfoyle article. He tweeted that Smith and Bacardi "enjoy family break ups" and "children having to be raised separately and co-parented." "It must be miserable," he added.

Scaramucci then escalated into pictures of the women, starting off with Bacardi:

Bacardi has previously written about the Mooch's personal affairs, which should not be unusual for a celebrity news site that dishes on political and pop culture gossip. Page Six broke the news last summer that Scaramucci's wife of three years, Ball, had filed for divorce while nine months pregnant with their third son. Days after the report, President Trump fired Scaramucci from his job. The Mooch, who lasted 11 days on the job, took it in stride

Page Six then reported that during his pending divorce, Scaramucci was rumored to have been flirting with Guilfoyle, who co-hosts The Five on Fox News. Both individuals denied they are a couple. Afterward, Scaramucci and Ball called off their divorce and he confirmed the reconciliation to TMZ. (TMZ also covered the recent Don Jr. and Vanessa divorce but seems to have escaped Scaramucci's wrath so far.)

We can only speculate, but this could possibly one of the reasons why Page Six has landed in hot water with Scaramucci. He and his wife had only been back together for a few months when the publication noted the Scaramucci and Guilfoyle sighting. Although it's important to note that Bacardi made it clear in the first line that Scaramucci was "not romancing" Guilfoyle.

After calling Bacardi a "vicious lowlife animal trying to destroy my family," he went after Smith:

At the time of the tweet, Smith's most recent story was that Vanessa Trump was filing for divorce from Don Jr., the oldest son of President Trump. The couple confirmed the news to Page Six with a joint statement:

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

In response to Scaramucci calling Smith "the ugliest person there is on the inside," journalist Geraldo Rivera decided to throw his two cents in. He told the Mooch to "be cool" because "thick hide is the mark of a true tough guy."

The following exchange then happened:

And then this:

That seems to be about where Scaramucci winded down Thursday night, retweeting Chelsea Clinton, who asked the public to respect the privacy of President Trump's grandchildren.

Regardless of what the Mooch wants, Page Six will probably continue pursuing scoops on celebrity news. At the time of writing, neither Smith nor Bacardi have responded to Scaramucci.