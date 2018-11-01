Every pup parent wants the best for their fur baby, but also it doesn't hurt when the best is also super chic. And finding chic dog toys and accessories can be kind of a drag, unless you know where to look. Well, do I have news for you: Anthropologie’s pet toys and furniture collection is ultra chic, and you’re going to want all the things. If you, like me, were like "wait, Anthropologie sells pet stuff???" then prepare to be amazed. These gifts for cats and dogs (as well as their humans) are unbelievably adorable.

Given that, as soon as Halloween's over, the holidays are now officially in full swing, you might be planning some surprises for your furry kiddo. And if you're like me at all, you love dressing your dog child up (but only on special occasions, I promise) — and this line has all that and a bag of tricks. (No pun intended, of course.) For those of you who like to get a head start on your holiday shopping, Anthropologie’s new festive pet line is available as of, well, now.

A rep for the fashion and home goods chain tells Bustle via email that Anthropologie’s Philadelphia home office is enthusiastically dog friendly, which explains why these products are designed with the ultra-hip dog parent in mind.. The Sit Stay Love collection features an array of accessories, supplies, and treats that are functional, beautiful, and oh-so charming and cute. Here are just a smattering of options from the home goods store.

Plush Applique Dog Bed $168 Anthropologie This cozy bed is the perfect spot for your pup to take a snooze. It comes in two colors, wine or grey, so your fur baby can nap in style. Buy at Anthropologie

Dress-Up Pup Crown $20 Anthropologie This adorable crown is the perfect finishing touch to your furry king or queen's holiday outfit. Even if just for the perfect photo opp. Buy at Anthropologie

Dress-Up Pup Cape $28 Anthropologie This charming-yet-chic cape is an adorable foil to the Dress-Up Pup Crown. This cape is the perfect choice for holiday dress-up, and is totally Instagrammable to boot. Buy at Anthropologie

Whether you want to treat yourself, the dog-lover in your life, or your beloved furry friend, Anthropologie's holiday pet line is sure to melt your heart. I mean, just put that Dress-Up Pup Crown on your dog already, and snap your furry fam a holiday card. Or post on Insta and bring some joy to your crew's life. Either way, this effortlessly charming collection is totally special and snag-worthy. Enjoy your holiday shopping, friends!