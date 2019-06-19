What better way to usher in the brand new summer season than with a clothing sale? Anthropologie's Summer 2019 sale features up to 70% off the original prices of adorable dresses, skirts, tops, pants, jeans, shorts, shoes, and more. Lots of the sale items are available in plus sizes, too. You will have plenty of trendy and classic offerings to choose from.

Some dresses are marked down as low as $40. With that kind of savings, you can build an entire warm weather wardrobe and pick up versatile pieces that can be layered with other items in your closet when the temperatures drop. You will find clothes for most occasions — from every day casual items perfect for backyard BBQs or beachside hangs to fancier pieces designed for more formal gatherings like outdoor weddings or parties. There are also plenty of blouses and bottoms that you can mix and match and that are suitable for the office. Be sure and pay close attention while shopping, since some sizes are already sold out.

The sale doesn't solely apply to apparel, either. The retailer has also marked down its home furnishings, including rugs, blankets, and curtains. If you want to build up your summer style and revamp your home decor, this is the sale to shop. There are over 1,800 discounted items on the Anthropologie site as of press time.

Below are nine key items to shop right now. All sales prices are as marked and no code is required when shopping the site.

1. Brianne Cowl Neck Dress

The red print and dipping cowl neck are so pretty. That's why this dress is an excellent choice for all your fun summer fetes. It's just $60 and will remain in style for years to come, so the cost per wear is minimal.

2. Charleston Lace Midi Dress

This lovely dress is all about the details and is ideal for work or a semi-formal outing. The sleeves and hem are scalloped, adding a stunning and slightly asymmetrical finishing touch.

3. Cricket Club Dress

The bright, striped print and the V bodice are the standout elements of this piece. It's marked down from $150 to $40, which is a steal for a frock you can basically live in all summer.

4. Enchantment Jumpsuit

Say "hello" to you new favorite office outfit. This copper romper with the ruched top is supremely sophisticated. At just $40, you can't go wrong with adding it to your summer outfit rotation

5. Pilcro Belted Romper

This belted denim romper is comfortable like shorts but has the look of a dress. You can pile on bracelets, necklaces, and rings to glam it up. You can also wear it with a baseball cap and slides to keep it peak casual.

6. Ester Knit Dress

There is no such thing as too many LBDs. There is always room for one more style, shape, or silhouette in your wardrobe. The Ester Knit Dress, which also comes in coral, has a swingy shape that makes it a great option for date night or an early evening wedding.

7. Palais Swing Dress

The bright color, bold print, and asymmetrical hem define the Palais dress and are why it's a "must get." This online-exclusive dress is so versatile that it can be dressed up with espadrilles or strappy gladiator sandals or dressed down with flip flops.

8. Tamera Wrap Dress

This fitted wrap dress with the A-line shape is another summer staple. However, you can add tights, booties, and a cardigan and wear it through fall, like many dresses included in this sale.

9. Monrow Beach Time Dress

One of the best thing about summer dresses is their ease. You can pull them over your head, throw on shoes, grab a bag, and go. You look effortlessly chic, no matter how much or how little time you spent on your look. That's exactly what happens when you rock this frock, which can also be layered when it gets cooler.

If you keep browsing, you'll find dozens upon dozens of cute clothes on sale at Anthropologie. Proceed to blow your budget accordingly.